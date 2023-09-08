Washington County will host a Bluegrass Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.

Blue Hazard will perform from 2 to 2:50 p.m., The Pale Ales will perform from 3 to 3:50 p.m., Chicken Wire Empire will perform from 4 to 4:50 p.m. and Barley Jacks will perform from 5 to 6 p.m.

  

