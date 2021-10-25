The city of Forest Lake compost site will return to its fall hours of operation from now until Wednesday Nov. 24 (or until it snows). The fall hours are Monday and Wednesday 1:30 p.m. until dark; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The compost site is available to Forest Lake residents, who will have to show proof of residency. It is located at 20001 Forest Boulevard North.

Tags

Load comments