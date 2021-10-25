The city of Forest Lake compost site will return to its fall hours of operation from now until Wednesday Nov. 24 (or until it snows). The fall hours are Monday and Wednesday 1:30 p.m. until dark; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The compost site is available to Forest Lake residents, who will have to show proof of residency. It is located at 20001 Forest Boulevard North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.