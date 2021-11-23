Corey McKinnon, the Director of Community Education for Forest Lake Area Schools for 16 years, was chosen as the Community Educator of Excellence for Region 6 by the Minnesota Community Education Association at the end of October. Recipients of the award represent someone committed to working with others, creating opportunities and solving challenges. He was recognized for the award this year due to his perseverance to keep Community Ed classes going through the pandemic and supporting his staff.

