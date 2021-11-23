Corey McKinnon, the Director of Community Education for Forest Lake Area Schools for 16 years, was chosen as the Community Educator of Excellence for Region 6 by the Minnesota Community Education Association at the end of October. Recipients of the award represent someone committed to working with others, creating opportunities and solving challenges. He was recognized for the award this year due to his perseverance to keep Community Ed classes going through the pandemic and supporting his staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.