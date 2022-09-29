Forest Lake
Senior dinner
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a free senior dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The dinner will be at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Steak fry
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a steak fry fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The dinner is $20 per person and includes a center cut sirloin, dinner roll, maple carrots and baby red potatoes. Funds raised will go toward the Sons of the American Legion. Individuals with membership cards will get a discount on the dinner.
Boxing match
Believers Boxing Gym will host its Rumble in the Forest amateur boxing match at 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Maranatha Church.
Appreciation dinner
The Chisago County chaplains will host a dinner for law enforcement officials serving in Chisago County at Cornerstone Pentecostal Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Individuals should register online at tinyurl.com/3xkc3he2.
Class of ‘92 reunion
The Forest Lake class of 1992 will host its 30 year reunion from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Forest Hills Golf Club. Registration is not required, but individuals should RSVP on Facebook at tinyurl.com/3syeaurb.
Church retreat
The Community Co. Church will host its Trout Lake youth retreat from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 9. Students in grades 6-8 are invited on the weekend retreat to spend the weekend hearing from motivational speakers alongside peers, playing games at night and zip-lining. Registration is $160 per person and can be done online at thecommunityco.church/events.
Ladies Extravaganza
Lakes Area Women in Business will host its ninth annual Ladies Extravaganza from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Lakes Floral, Gift and Garden. There will be 27 vendors, a silent auction, appetizers, a cash bar and a fall fashion show. The first 50 participants who enter will receive a free wine glass. Tickets are $5 if bought online before the event at tinyurl.com/yyaz9mu9, or tickets are $10 at the door.
Boo Bash
The Dance Factory in Forest Lake will host its inaugural Boo Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a trunk-or-treat, a spooky house, pumpkin decorating, games, food trucks and music. Admission is $5 per family and can be purchased online at dancefactorymn.com or at the front door.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lion’s Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Columbus City Hall.
Linwood
Harvest Howl
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Harvest Howl on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can tour the wildlife center, purchase food from PJ’s Grill food truck and drinks from Bent Brewstillery. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children older than 4. They can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Wyoming
Craft show
Pinehaven Farm and Mae’s Homestead Boutique will host its inaugural craft show featuring more than 30 vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission is $19 in person and $16 online to enter Pinehaven. Tickets can be purchased online at pinehavenfarms.com/price-hours.
Trunk-or-treat
Meadows on Fairview will host a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot. Children can trick-or-treat from attendee’s decorated cars in the parking lot. There will be mini donuts and apple cider.
Stacy
Firehouse Bash
The Stacy-Lent Fire Department will host its annual Firehouse Bash from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the department at 30785 Forest Blvd. There will be a large bonfire, beer, food and a gun raffle as a fundraiser for the fire department. More information can be found online at stacylentfire.com/events.
Hugo
Oktoberfest
The Hugo American Legion will host an Oktoberfest craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Legion. There will be around 70 vendors showcasing their work at the indoor and outdoor event. There will be food trucks and a beer and bloody mary tent available for attendees.
Lino Lakes
Lunch with naturalist
Anoka County Parks will host lunch with a naturalist from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wargo Nature Center. Attendees should be 50 or older. Participants should bring their own lunch to hear from a naturalist about the life of a voyageur and walk through Wargo trails. Admission is free.
Flashlight hike
Waldoch Farm’s corn maze is open. It will offer flashlight nights in the corn maze on Friday, Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21; and Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 until 9 p.m. Last entry is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Friday, and $18 on Saturday.
Marine on St. Croix
Suicide awareness event
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a veteran suicide prevention and awareness event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake. There will be coffee, donuts and resources available for attendees at 9 a.m., followed by an hour-long program at 10 a.m. Veteran and retiring state Rep. Bob Dettmer will be one of the keynote speakers. More information can be found online at minnesotaveterans.org/events.
Bird hike
Washington County Parks will host a bird hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn how to identify some of the native birds of the St. Croix Valley. Participants should park in the playground parking lot as that is where the group will meet. Hikers should dress for the weather. The program is free, but a $7 daily park vehicle permit is required.
Stillwater
Fall art fest
The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host its 45th annual Rivertown Fall Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lowell Park. There will be around 160 vendors selling their crafts and artwork. There will be live music and a beer tent. Admission is free.
Harvest Fest
Stillwater’s annual Harvest Festival will return from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9. There will be a giant pumpkin and vegetable weigh-off, a pumpkin drop, a pumpkin regatta, live music and a beer tent.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.