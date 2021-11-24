Forest Lake
Turkey Trot
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its fifth annual Turkey Trot 5K and fun run starting at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25. Registration will cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.
Building with bricks
The Hardwood Creek Library will provide Legos for attendees ages 4 to 12 years old to build and play with from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the library. Registration is recommended online at washcolib.org.
Hometown Holiday
The city of Forest Lake will host its Hometown Holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting with pre-registered activities from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the City Center, located at 1408 Lake Street S. The tree lighting ceremony at Lakeside Memorial Park will follow from 4 to 5 p.m. which will feature Santa Claus and musical performances. The fire department will collect donations for Community Helping Hands. The tree lighting is scheduled at 5 p.m.
Choir concert
The Forest Lake Area High School will perform a concert comprised of work from Cantorei and the Concert Choir at the school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.
Little learner hour
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a little learners hour on Thursday Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The playtime and crafting opportunity is open for children ages 2 to 5 years old. Registration is recommended online at washcolib.org.
Christmas concert
Willowbrook Community Church will host a Christmas Concert as part of its Livingroom Concert series featuring Jordan Smith, the season nine winner of “The Voice.” He will perform at the Willowbrook Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Attendees can purchase tickets online at willowbrookchurch.org/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.
Columbus
Photos with the Clauses
Running Aces Casino will host a Santa and Mrs. Claus photo event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Attendees will meet the Claus crew and decorate ornaments. More information can be found online at runaces.com/event/santa-mrs-claus.
Linwood
Thanksgiving meal
Linwood Covenant Church will serve two Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Linwood Covenant. The first meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 12:30 p.m., with takeout options available. Reservations are required by calling 651-462-3780 or emailing MMLCC6565@gmail.com.
Scandia
Community breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host a community breakfast with Santa Claus from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Scandia Community Center.
Wyoming
Real strong 5K
Real Strong Mom will host its second Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K walk/run on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Goodview Park. There is a virtual trot option available to complete until Saturday, Nov. 27. More information and registration can be done online at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Wyoming/RealStrongMom.
Christmas tree lighting
The city of Wyoming will host its fifth annual tree lighting ceremony from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Railroad Park. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. There will be a Santa Claus meet and greet and holiday dancers.
Santa collection
The Wyoming Fire Department will partner with Anonymous Santa of Chisago City to collect toys, clothes, non-perishable food items and gift cards for families. The firefighters will drive around and collect items from 7:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4. Participants should bring their items for donation to the fire truck as it passes by on the street. If items aren’t picked up, participants can drop them at the fire station from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Stillwater
“By Special Request”
The St. Croix Valley Opera will host its inaugural fundraising concert, “By Special Request” at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. The performance will feature the opera company’s co-founders, Obed Floan and Megan Wagner, accompanied by pianist Nathan Cicero and soprano Solveig Neseth. In-person or virtual tickets can be purchased online at scvopera.org/support.
Civil War program
The Washington County Historical Society will host a Civil War program run by Mike Frain, a Civil War historian and collector on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Frain will share his collection of war artifacts at the free event located at the Washington County Heritage Center in Stillwater.
Taylors Falls
Christmas concert
The United Methodist Church will host the St. Croix Valley Orchestra at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The orchestra will play Christmas songs like “Carmen Suite” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King.” Attendees must wear masks. Admission will be free, but attendees can make donations. More information can be found online at scvorchestra.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.