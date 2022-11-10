Forest Lake
Good Samaritan anniversary
The Forest Lake Area Good Samaritans are celebrating its fifth anniversary from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Stella’s 97. They’ll discuss the future of the organization in the area. It will be a social hour with snacks and a silent auction.
Turkey Bingo
Forest Lake Ranger Hockey will hold a Turkey Bingo fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Forest Lake American Legion. All proceeds will go to the hockey team. There will be about 40 Bingo winners and a raffle available.
Veterans Day
The Forest Lake American Legion and VFW will host their Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Forest Lake VFW.
Craft show
There will be a Thanksgiving craft show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Santa Paws
Northwoods Humane Society will host its Santa Paws photography event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees can bring their animals in to take a photo with Santa Claus. There will be a bake sale and pet supply sale available for purchase. Animal nail trimming appointments will be available. More information can be found online at northwoodshs.org/fundraising-events/santa-paws-2022.
Vision board class
A Place of Healing company will host a vision board creation class from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees will create a vision board with images and words of their dreams or goals. Admission is $12 per person.
Purse Bingo
The Forest Lake girls hockey team will host a purse Bingo at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Forest Lake VFW. There will be 13 Bingo games with handbags as the prizes. Admission is $26 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner
The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Forest Lake VFW. There will be a bake sale and silent auction. Dinner is $10 per plate and can be purchased by emailing flswimfundraisers@gmail.com.
Turkey Trot
The Rotary Club of Forest Lake will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Registration on Thursday, will begin at 8:15 a.m. The start is at the Forest Lake City Center, and the route will go on the Hardwood Creek Trail. Registration for an adult is $25, and $10 for a student or child. Proceeds will go to Rangers Supporting Rangers. Pre-registration can be done online at forestlakerotary.org.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lion’s Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Columbus Community Center.
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The headlining comedian is John Bush, featuring Bruce Leroy Williams. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Craft fair
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a holiday craft station set up for children to make cards for local seniors at senior living homes in the area. Individuals interested in having a booth to sell crafts can email srcenter@linwoodtownship.org for more details.
Wyoming
Tree lighting
The city of Wyoming will host its annual tree lighting ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Railroad Park. There will be holiday trees, light displays, fire pits and a Santa meet and greet.
Scandia
Vinterlights
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its Vinterlights from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 around town. There will be a home decorating contest, and homes must enter before noon on Sunday. At the Scandia Community Center there will be live music all day, and Lions collecting non-perishable food. At 5 p.m., lights at the community center, Gammelgarden Museum and Elim Lutheran Church will be lit. More information can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/event/vinterlights-2022.
Santa breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a Santa Claus breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be eggs, sausage and potato cakes served. Santa will be available to take photos. Attendees should bring non-perishable food, eyeglasses or hearing aids to donate.
Chisago City
Luncheon
Family Pathways will host a women’s empowerment lunch from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Uncommon Loon Event Center. Kris Langworthy will be the keynote speaker. Women can register to attend online at familypathways.org/wel. Day-of registration will begin at 1 p.m. The event is free, but fundraising proceeds will go to Family Pathways domestic violence and sexual assault services.
Lake Elmo
Bird hike
Washington County Parks will host a bird hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. The hike will begin at the Nordic Center. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 651-430-8370.
Lindstrom
Movie night
Missionary Evangelism to Correction will host a screening of the movie “Sabrina: Tortured for Christ” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lakes Free Church. Additionally, there will be testimonies of ex-prison inmates. Admission is free, but register to attend online at mecjailministry.com.
Stillwater
Christmas at the Courthouse
The Washington County Courthouse will host its 30th Christmas at the Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. There will be a holiday bazaar where several vendors will sell handmade goods. All proceeds from the event will go toward the historic courthouse’s restoration fund.
