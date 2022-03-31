Forest Lake
Noodles for Northwoods
Northwoods Humane Society will host its Noodles for Northwoods fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the VFW in Forest Lake. Attendees can purchase tickets ahead of time for $13 online at northwoodshs.org/fundraising-events/noodles. Tickets will cost $16 per adult at the door, and tickets for children ages 3-8 are $6. The ticket will include a pasta dinner. There will be a cash bar, silent auction and a wine pull.
Child clothing sale
Maranatha in Forest Lake will host a maternity, infant and child clothing vendor sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2. Vendors will be selling gently used clothing. Admission is $1 from 9 to 10 a.m. and free after.
Princess tea party
Cornerstone Pentecostal Church will host a Disney princess tea party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Attendees can dress up and must be accompanied by a parent. Tickets will cost $10 for children and $17 for the adult accompanying their child. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mvpksfnw.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 at Lakes Floral Gift and Garden. Attendees can purchase tickets for $7 ahead of time or at the door for $8. Any questions can be sent to Rick Bahnemann at rbahnemann1988@gmail.com.
Craft show
North Branch Flea and Crafter Market will host its spring craft fair at the Forest Lake Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Vendors will be selling crafts and baked goods. For vendor information visit bit.ly/3Ky5EVI.
Clothing sale
The Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host its 16th annual children’s garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 in the community education cafeteria and gym. Admission will cost $1 for each attendee.
“The Sound of Music”
Grace Community Church Theatre will perform “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Tickets will cost $10 and can be purchased online at gracechurchfl.net/grace-community-theatre.
“Annie Jr.”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Annie Jr.” on Fridays April 1 and April 8 at 7 p.m., Saturdays April 2 and April 9 at 2 p.m. and Sundays April 3 and April 10 at 2 p.m. The performances will be at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at childrensperformingartsmn.org under “tickets” and will cost $18 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Columbus
Comedy Show
Running Aces Casino will host its final comedy show of the season at 6:30 p.m. and another show at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Comedian Mike Mercury will headline, featuring comedian Dante Powell. There will be a dinner and a show ticket option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25, which can purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Easter egg hunt
Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a community Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Attendees should bring their own baskets. The center will provide refreshments. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
Scandia
Service project sampler
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a service project sampler that will help 12 different collection drives from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the Scandia Community Center. The Lions will provide lunch to all volunteers. More information can be found online at facebook.com/scandiamarinelions.
Easter breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its Easter breakfast featuring the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Scandia Community Center. Along with eggs, sausage, fruit cups and juice, there will be a bake sale available for attendees to make purchases. Lions will collect non-perishible food donations, plastic grocery bags, eyeglasses, pop tops, lead fishing tackle and quarters from attendees. More information about what the Lions will accept for donations can be found online at facebook.com/scandiamarinelions.
Wyoming
Ranger Review
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will showcase an art exhibit of artwork from Forest Lake Area High School students opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The show will run until Saturday, May 14.
Chisago City
“Steel Magnolias”
Masquers Theatre Company will perform “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The performances will be at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company. Tickets are $18 per adult, $15 for seniors and students with identification, and children ages 2 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at masquerstheatre.com/tickets. Masks will be required at all performances.
East Bethel
Senior Dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host a senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Tickets will cost $6, which includes lunch.
St. Croix Falls
Spring boutique
Big Rock Creek will host its second annual spring boutique from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Attendees can shop, go on a wagon ride, find and decorate Easter eggs and eat at the food trucks. Admission will cost $5 per person for people over the age of 4.
