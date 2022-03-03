Forest Lake
Recreational swim
The Forest Lake Community Education Center will hold two recreational swim times during the district’s spring break from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 4 and 11. Attendees must register online at tinyurl.com/yc4ewkdv or call 651-982-8110. The registration fee will be $3. Swimmers who are shorter than 50 inches must be accompanied by an adult while in the water.
Choir concert
The University of Jamestown Performing Arts choir will perform at Forest Hills Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Admission is free.
Spring Olympics
Willowbrook Community Church will host an “Xbox spring Olympics” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Boys in grades K-5 are invited to attend. Attendees will split up into different teams representing other countries to play Xbox Kinnect games like tennis, skiing and darts. Admission is free, pizza and drinks will be provided. Pre-registration is required online at willowbrookchurch.org/event/wbk-spring-olympics.
Columbus
Comedy Show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Comedians Maggie Faris and John Russell will co-headline the shows. There will be a dinner and a show option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Wyoming
Through Her Eyes
The Hallberg Center for the Arts’ new exhibition Through Her Eyes will open on Thursday, March, 24 at 4 p.m. Work from artists Emily Quandahl and CeCe Peterson will be available for viewing until Saturday, April 16.
Weekly storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. every Wednesday until March 16. This weekly event is aimed to help young students learn literacy through singing and reading. The storytime sessions are recommended for children ages 3 to 5, but children of other ages are welcome. Attendees do not need to register.
Linwood
Secret Lives of Wolves
The Wildlife Science Center will host the Secret Lives of Wolves in the Northwoods event from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Tom Gable from the Voyageurs Wolf Project will give a presentation on the organization’s research on wolf habits in the Voyageur area of northern Minnesota. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery will be selling alcoholic drinks. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events or purchased at the door.
Chisago City
“Steel Magnolias”
Masquers Theatre Company will perform “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26 and the following weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. There will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 and Sunday, April 3. The performances will be at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company. Tickets are $18 per adult, $15 for seniors and students with identification, and children ages 2 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at masquerstheatre.com/tickets. Masks will be required at all performances.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Wes Miller will be the musician. Tickets will cost $6, which includes lunch.
iCraft show
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Vendors at the event will sell baked goods, crafts, jewelry and lunch items. Vendors who want to reserve a space to sell goods can call 763-331-1539 to reserve a slot for $10.
Marine on St. Croix
Snowshoe walks
William O’Brien State Park will host snowshoe hikes for beginners from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 at the O’Brien Trail North. A park naturalist will lead the hike. Attendees may bring their own snowshoes or shoes will be provided. Hikers should email sean.hoppes@state.mn.us to register for a lesson.
Stillwater
Movie Night
The Washington County Historical Society will host a black and white movie night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at the Washington County Heritage Center. The movie “Headin’ Home” starring Babe Ruth will be shown. No registration is required. Masks are encouraged.
