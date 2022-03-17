Forest Lake
Fourth of July fundraiser
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its Fourth of July fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. The bean bag tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the cribbage tournament will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will cost teams $40 to register, and registration can be done at the Legion.
Donut food truck
North Star Donuts will set up its food truck from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 in the Forest Lake Home Depot parking lot. The staple food item is the mini apple cider donuts. One dozen will be $8, two dozen will be $15 and apple cider will be $4 a cup.
Red, White and Brew
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its mini-golf pub crawl starting at noon on Saturday, March 26. The pub crawl will start at the American Legion go to Fireside Getaway, Friar’s, Grillium, Lone Oak Grill and the VFW. Participants can register at 11 a.m. on the day of the pub crawl or online at post225.com. Admission will be $25 per golfer in a four-some.
Billy McLaughlin concert
Billy McLaughlin, a professional musician, will perform with the Forest Lake Area High School Sinfonia Orchestra at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the high school auditorium. Ticket proceeds will go toward the Forest Lake Music Booster scholarship fund. Attendees can purchase tickets at the door for $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.
Turkey booyah
The Forest Lake Masons will host a smoked turkey booyah drive thru from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at the Forest Lake Masonic Lodge. Bowls of booyah will cost $8. The Masons will match funds earned to donate to the Forest Lake Area High School clay target teams.
Noodles for Northwoods
Northwoods Humane Society will host its Noodles for Northwoods fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the VFW in Forest Lake. Attendees can purchase tickets ahead of time for $13 online at northwoodshs.org/fundraising-events/noodles. Tickets will cost $16 per adult at the door, and tickets for children ages 3-8 are $6. The ticket will include a pasta dinner. There will be a cash bar, silent auction and a wine pull.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 at Lakes Floral Gift and Garden. Attendees can purchase tickets for $7 ahead of time or at the door for $8. Any questions can be sent to Lion Rick at rbahnemann1988@gmail.com.
Craft show
North Branch Flea and Crafter Market will host its spring craft fair at the Forest Lake Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Vendors will be selling crafts and baked goods.
“The Sound of Music”
Grace Community Church Theatre will perform “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 25 to March 27, along with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. There will be performances the following weekend at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 1 through April 3, with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased online at gracechurchfl.net/grace-community-theatre.
“Annie Jr.”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Annie Jr.” on Fridays April 1 and April 8 at 7 p.m., Saturdays April 2 and April 9 at 2 p.m. and Sundays April 3 and April 10 at 2 p.m. The performances will be at the Forest Lake Area High School’s auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at childrensperformingartsmn.org under “tickets” and will cost $18 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Linwood
Secret Lives of Wolves
The Wildlife Science Center will host the Secret Lives of Wolves in the Northwoods event from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Tom Gable from the Voyageurs Wolf Project will give a presentation on the organization’s research on wolf habits in the Voyageur area of northern Minnesota. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery will be selling alcoholic drinks. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events or purchased at the door.
Easter egg hunt
Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a community Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Attendees should bring their own baskets. The center will provide refreshments. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
Chisago City
“Steel Magnolias”
Masquers Theatre Company will perform “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26 and the following weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. There will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 and Sunday, April 3. The performances will be at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company. Tickets are $18 per adult, $15 for seniors and students with identification, and children ages 2 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at masquerstheatre.com/tickets. Masks will be required at all performances.
East Bethel
Craft show
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Vendors at the event will sell baked goods, crafts, jewelry and lunch items. Vendors who want to reserve a space to sell goods can call 763-331-1539 to reserve a slot for $10.
Senior Dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host a senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Tickets will cost $6, which includes lunch.
St. Croix Falls
Gun Show
Big Rock Creek will host its inaugural gun vendor show from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. There will be vendors selling guns, ammunition, sporting goods and military collectables. Admission is $5 per person, children aged 14 and younger will get in for free.
