Forest Lake
School supplies sale
Grace Church of Forest Lake will host a curriculum, children’s books and children’s clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Marching band performance
The Forest Lake Ranger Marching Band will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at Arts in the Park at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Fourth of July
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its annual Fourth of July celebration from Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4. On Monday, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a carnival, bingo and fireworks which start at 10 p.m. On Thursday, there will be a carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. The full schedule of events for the weekend can be found online at ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July.
Scandia
Midsommar Dag
Gammelgarden Museum will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Scandia, since the start of the pandemic, with a Midsommar Dag from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. To kick off the event, there will be a festival worship service at 10 a.m., followed by a Midsommar Fair at 11 a.m. After that, there will be a smorgasbord of Swedish dishes offered. The full list of events can be found online. Tickets are $25 per adult. $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and $5 for children 5 and younger and can be purchased online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/events.
Smorgasbord meal
Gammelgarden Museum will host its Smorgasbord meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Elim Lutheran Church. There will be traditional Swedish meatballs, herring, pickled beets, as well as coffee and lemonade. Admission are $20 per adult and $10 per child. Tours in the Valkommen Hus will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets for a tour and the smorgasbord are $25. Attendees can sign up online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/events.
Farmers market
The Scandia farmers market resumed its summer schedule from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The upcoming market will be Wednesday, June 22. It will be held at the Scandia Community Center parking lot. On the second Wednesday of the month, there will be food trucks and live music.
Wyoming
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. Singer-songwriters Riley Skinner, Adam Levy and Bethany Larson will perform their original songs. Admission is free.
Preschool storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a preschool storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 in the community room. The program is recommended for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is not required.
Quilting class
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host a quilting for beginners class from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own sewing machines, basic sewing supplies and their own dinner. The instructor will have a sewing machine available for use if needed. The fabric to create a red, white and blue table topper will be provided. Registration is $25 per person and can be done online at wyomingcreativearts.org/upcoming-events-calendar/summer-quilting-class-beginners.
Seed art class
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a seed art class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. COMPAS artist Anne McFaul Reid will guide participants in drawing images and then using various seeds to make the image come to life. All supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at ecrlib.libcal.com/calendar/events.
East Bethel
Blues and Rib Fest
Smokey’s Pub and Grill will host its Blues and Rib Fest from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Musicians will begin performing at noon, and the rib sampling starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door, and the rib-sampling is $10 for six tickets.
Senior dance
The East Bethel senior dance will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1 at the East Bethel Senior Community center. Wes Miller will perform. Tickets are $6 per person, which includes lunch.
Lino Lakes
Scout badge class
Wargo Nature Center naturalists will host an Boy Scout insect study merit badge class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the nature center. Attendees will be able to meet 3 to 6 requirements for the badge. The class is $6 per scout. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the “events and activities calendar.”
Marine on St. Croix
Beer tasting
The Washington County Historical Society will host its annual beer tasting from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Hay Lake Museum Complex. There will be local beers offered at the tasting and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 per person.
White Bear Lake
Vintage Boat Show
The White Bear Press will host a Vintage Boat Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 on the lakefront at 4391 Lake Ave S. Vintage and classic boats will be on display, and the award ceremony for the boats entered in the show will begin at 3:15 p.m. There will be food and drink vendors, a nautical market and a balloon artist. Boat owners can register their boats by calling 651-407-1200. Admission is free.
“Grease”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Grease” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 and Saturday, June 25; 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24; and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the Hanifl Performing Art’s Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students, and can be purchased online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/calendar.
St. Croix Falls
Christmas in July
Big Rock Creek will host its Christmas in July to celebrate the Fourth of July from noon to midnight on Saturday, July 2 and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. There will be live music, inflatables, face painting, wagon rides, a Santa Claus meet and greet and food trucks. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $35 for an adult one-day pass or $60 for an adult two-day pass; $10 for a child one-day pass or $20 for a child two-day pass. Weekend-long camping passes are also available starting at $250, which includes day-passes. More information and tickets can be found online at bigrockcreekwi.com/christmasinjuly.
Stillwater
Summer Tuesdays
Stillwater will resume its summer Tuesdays event featuring movies and musicians in the park starting at 5 p.m. The first summer Tuesday of the season will be on Tuesday, July 5 at 101 Water Street S, featuring the musician Colin Bracewell and screening “Sing 2.” Movies will start 10 minutes after sunset. The final summer Tuesday will be August 9. More information about weekly musicians and movies can be found online at summertuesdays.com/2016-schedule.
