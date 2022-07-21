Forest Lake
Arts in the Park
Sean and Ian Okomoto will perform at the Arts in the Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Lakeside Memorial Park. There will be food trucks and a craft fair. Attendees should bring their own chairs to see the performance.
“Beauty and the Beast”
Masquers Theatre actors will perform “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23; at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 23; and at 2 p.m. June 24 at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets are available online at masquerstheatre.com/beauty-and-the-beast.
Summer Days
The Forest Lake YMCA and ForeverWell will host its Summer Days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. Biking will start at 10 a.m. followed by Bingo and games. Additionally there will be informational sessions from Encore senior housing, Go Washington Transit and personal trainers. Kirkwood BBQ food truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs for the outdoor event.
Support group
The YMCA will host a support group for caregivers who assist individuals with dementia Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the conference room of the Y. The group will be a space for caregivers to share challenges and triumphs of the job. Pre-registration should be done in person at the welcome desk prior the meeting.
“The Play that Goes Wrong”
Theatre Intensive will perform “The Play that Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Forest Hills Church. The show is an award-winning comedy that brings Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes themes together when someone is murdered at the Haversham Manor. Tickets are free but must be reserved online at theatreintensive.com.
Fly-in
The Forest Lake Airport will host its airport fly-in and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the airport. Tickets are $9 per person, children under the age of 5 eat free. Local pilots will attend to answer questions and give demonstrations. There will be vintage airplane tours.
Scandia
Bluegrass and lemonade
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its Bluegrass and lemonade concert from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the museum property. In inclement weather, the concert will move to the Valkommen Hus. Attendees may bring their own instruments to play. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the free, outdoor concert.
Kurbits painting class
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host a Swedish Kurbits painting class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 27. Swedish folk art historian Diane Edwards will teach the class. Registration is $200 for non-members and $175 for members and must be done online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/classes.
Wyoming
Love of Loons
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a Love of Loon preschool storytime event from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the library. Minnesota authors Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton will read their book “Secrets of the Loon,” and Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky will read their book “Little Loon Finds His Voice.” Attendees will practice loon calls and differences between loons and ducks. Registration is free.
Night to Unite
Wyoming will host its annual Night to Unite for the community and its police department from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Goodview Park. There will be police demonstrations and inflatables to bring the community together. Hallberg Center for the Arts will offer art supplies for children “to be artists, too” for free.
Stomp Out Suicide
Canvas Health will host its Stomp Out Suicide 5K from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Goodview Park. The 5K run/walk is $20 per adult and $15 per child, which can be purchased online at canvashealth.org/event/stomp/out/suicide/5k. There will be live music, family activities, food trucks and guest speakers.
Anoka
Anoka County Fair
Anoka County will host its fair from Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31 at 3200 St. Francis Blvd. NW. There will be bull riding, live music at the band shell, a tractor pull and demolition derby, but the full list of events is available online at anokacountyfair.com/events.
Center City
Relay for Life
American Cancer Society will host a Relay for Life, a walk to memorialize cancer survivors, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church. The luminary candle ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration and information can be found online at relay.com/chisagomn.
Lino Lakes
Sunflower field walk
Waldoch Farms’ Joyer Adventure Farm will host an early sunflower bloom walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Attendees may take wagon rides to the sunflower fields with the opportunity to pick one flower per person. Tickets are $10 plus tax and can be purchased online at waldochfarm.com/events/sunflower-fest. The official sunflower season will begin on Thursday, July 28.
Marine on St. Croix
State park hike
The YMCA ForeverWell program will host a hike through William O’Brien State Park at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22 at the state park entrance. A vehicle permit will be required for entry and is $7. Hikers should bring their own water, sunscreen and bug spray for the hike. Attendees will eat lunch at Rustic Roots Winery. Email kathleen.zusan@yahoo.com to sign up.
Stillwater
Opera on the river
St. Croix Valley Opera will perform its annual River Grand Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Lowell Park. Local singers Liv Redpath, Thomas Glass, Jennifer Feinstein and David Blalock will showcase their talents at the opera. Attendees should bring their own chairs to attend the event for free, but a VIP ticket package for $50 includes a seat in the section in front of the stage. More information can be found online at scvopera.org. Prior to the opera, there will be a performing arts fair in Lowell Park at 10 a.m.
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12300 N 40th Street. There will be horse shows, free entertainment and motorsport shows. The full schedule of events can be found online at washingtoncountyfair.org.
