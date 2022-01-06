Forest Lake
Mandala making
The Hardwood Creek Library will provide materials for attendees to make a mandala at home and learn about Indian culture on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The program is available for children ages 5 to 12. Registration is not required. Attendees can pick up supplies during the library’s hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Blood drive
Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education will partner with Memorial Blood Centers and will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 located at 943 9th Ave. SW. Attendees can check in at door 18 of the building. Contact Laurie Drolson at ldrolson@flaschools.org or call 651-982-8334 with any questions.
Linwood
Craft day
The Linwood Senior and Community Center will host a make-and-take craft day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of wooden cut-outs of monster trucks, gnomes, campers, sporting equipment, and animals, along with wooden jewelry boxes, photo boxes or ceramics. Cash will be the only accepted payment, and crafts will cost no more than $13 each. Paint and brushes will be available as well.
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. There will be dog sled mushers and their dog teams there to share details and perform demonstrations for attendees to learn about their sport. Dog sled rides will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an additional $7 fee. PJ’s Grill and Bent Brewstillery will be at the event. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Vinterfest
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its annual Vinterfest starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, with a community breakfast at the Scandia Senior Center. There will be events throughout the day in Scandia until 9:15 p.m. with a movie screening at the community center. Events throughout the day will include a Minnesota Cup Hockey Tournament at Wojitowitz Skating Park from 8 a.m. to noon, sledding down Elim Church’s hill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a snow sculpture contest from noon to 1 p.m., a chili contest from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church and fireworks at 7 p.m. More information can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/event/vinterfest-pancake-breakfast.
Wyoming
‘That’s What Eye Saw’
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will showcase the photographic artwork of regional photographers at its 7th annual That’s What Eye Saw exhibit starting on Thursday, Jan. 20. The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, Feb. 12.
Ice skating
The City of Wyoming opened its outdoor ice skating rink at Swenson Park for people to visit Monday through Friday 4 to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until March. Skating on the rink is weather permitting.
Lino Lakes
Nature playtime
The Wargo Nature Center will host two nature play times for children ages 2 to 5 years old to play outside, hear stories and create crafts from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6. Attendees should dress for the weather. Tickets are $8 and pre-registration is required online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps at the “events & activities calendar.”
Stillwater
Film watching
The Washington County Historical Society will host “An Ode to Sillwater: John Runk Films” at 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Washington County Heritage Center. Runk was a filmmaker and photographer who lived in Stillwater for 65 years as he captured the city in the late 1940s to the 1950s through his camera. The event will show some of his films. The show will be free and no reservations will be required.
Snow Sculpting Championship
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural World Snow Sculpting Competition at Lowell Park from Tuesday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 23. Teams from Argentina, Canada, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany and the United States will compete in the sculpting competition. The event calendar for the week is online at greaterstillwaterchamber.com/event-program.
White Bear Lake
Pizza Performance Pop-up
The Children’s Performing Arts will host a Pizza Performance Pop-up from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at Hanifl Performing Arts Center. Students actors in grades 6-10 will eat pizza and break into groups to work on scenes assigned to them for scene study and exploration. Attendees must pre-register for $20 online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/pizza-performance-pop-up-party.
