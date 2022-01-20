Forest Lake

Chip carving

The Lake Area Woodcarvers will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. It is a free chip carving event. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Winter Plunge

The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host a Winter Plunge into Forest Lake at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees can check in to plunge at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park. More information, registration and fundraising can be done online at forestlakerotary.org.

High School Musical Jr.

The Forest Lake Area Middle School will perform High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at the high school auditorium.

Columbus

Car racing vendor sale

Mastell Brothers Racing will host its sale event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 14636 Lake Drive NE. Vendors will sell car racing equipment.

Comedy show

Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Comedian Miss Shannan Paul will be the headliner, accompanied by Nathan Hults. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25. Attendees can purchase their tickets online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.

Linwood

Winter festival

The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. There will be dog sled mushers and dog teams there to share details and perform demonstrations for attendees to learn about their sport. Dog sled rides will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an additional $7 fee. PJ’s Grill and Bent Brewstillery will be at the event. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.

Ice bocce

The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its third annual Linwood Lake Ice Bocce tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Teams will check in at 9 a.m. Teams can register online at linwoodlake.org/blank-page-8. Tournament entry will cost $44 per team. The top four winning teams and team with the best costumes will receive cash prizes.

Scandia

Community breakfast

The Scandia Marine Lions Club will host a free community breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Scandia Community Center. It will offer pancakes, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and coffee.

Vinterfest

The Scandia Parks and Recreation Committee will host its annual Vinterfest. Events will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, and throughout Saturday, Jan. 29 in downtown Scandia, ending at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show. Throughout Saturday, attendees can sled down Elim Church’s hill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit the food and beer tent and compete in a snow sculpting competition from noon to 1 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 30, there will be a Mites hockey tournament from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wojitowitz Skating Park. More information can be found online at cityofscandia.com/city-services/parks_and_recreation/vinterfest.

Wyoming

Ice skating

The City of Wyoming opened its newly renovated outdoor ice skating rink at Swenson Park for people to visit Monday through Friday 4 to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until March. Skating on the rink is weather permitting.

East Bethel

Senior dance

The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Michael Elsenpeter will be the musician at the dance. Tickets will be $6, and includes a lunch.

Stillwater

Snow Sculpting Championship

The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural World Snow Sculpting Competition at Lowell Park until Sunday, Jan. 23. Teams from Argentina, Canada, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany and the United States will compete in the sculpting competition. The event calendar for the week is online at greaterstillwaterchamber.com/event-program.

Movie night

The Washington County Historical Society will host its first black-and-white movie night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Washington County Heritage Center. The movies that will be shown are three of Buster Keaton’s short films. No reservations are required to the free event.

White Bear Lake

Pizza Performance Pop-up

The Children’s Performing Arts will host a Pizza Performance Pop-up from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at Hanifl Performing Arts Center. Students actors in grades 6-10 will eat pizza and break into groups to work on scenes assigned to them for scene study and exploration. Attendees must pre-register for $20 online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/pizza-performance-pop-up-party.

