Forest Lake
Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its winter Plunge into Forest Lake at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees can check in to plunge at 10 a.m. near Rancho Loco restaurant. More information, registration and fundraising efforts can be found online at forestlakerotary.org.
Black History month
The African Ancestral Affinity Group, Black, Indigenous and People of Color and Black Student Union leaders from the middle, community and high school will host a Black History Month event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Attendees can enter through door 4 at the Education Center. Members of the group will read excerpts of literature from people of color, and a step dancing group will perform. Admission is free and open to all.
High School Musical Jr.
The Forest Lake Area Middle School will perform High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at the high school auditorium.
Proposal workshop
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a proposal writing workshop virtually from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Attendees will learn tips on how to better their professional proposal writing and presentation. Registration is required and can be done online at washcolib.org/events.
Write in our Midst
Yelena Bailey, author of “How the Streets were Made: Housing Segregation and Black Life in America,” will give a virtual presentation about her book from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Registration is required online at washcolib.org/events.
Wyoming
10th anniversary exhibit
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host an art exhibition celebrating its 10th anniversary of business with an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. The exhibit will showcase work from artists who previously presented their work to represent the best of The Wyoming Creative Arts Community. Admission is free.
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. The concert will feature three singer-songwriters Sarah Morris, Ted Hajnasiewicz and Cathie English to perform their original music. Admission is free.
Center City
Camera club
The St. Croix Valley Camera Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 at the Chisago County Government Center. Professional photographer John Pennoyer will teach a winter photography session and show attendees how to prep their camera settings for winter landscape photos.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Wes Miller will be the musician. Tickets will cost $6, which includes lunch.
Lino Lakes
Scout merit badge class
Naturalists at the Wargo Nature Center will lead a session to help Boy Scouts fulfill requirements to receive their Bird Study badge from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26. Participants will complete activities that help them meet Boy Scouts of America’s standards. Registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under “event and activities calendar.”
Marine on St. Croix
Writing workshop
The Marine Mills Folk School will partner with author Marge Barrett for a virtual writing workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees will read selections from contemporary writers and then collectively write responses to the excerpts. Attendees should register online at marinemillsfolkschool.org/classes-all. The fee of the class will be $47 per person.
Snowshoe walks
William O’Brien State Park will host snowshoe hikes for beginners from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 at the O’Brien Trail North. A park naturalist will lead the hike. Attendees may bring their own snowshoes or shoes will be provided. Hikers should email sean.hoppes@state.mn.us to register for a lesson.
Stillwater
Winter wonderland
Downtown Stillwater is showcasing a winter light show from now until Sunday, March 20. There are light shows accompanied by music every day of the week from 5 to 10 p.m. Attendees can walk along Main and Chestnut Streets to see the light displays in the city. Throughout February, the light theme will be about Valentine’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day will be the theme in March.
