Forest Lake
Woodcarvers club
The Lakes Area Woodcarving club will meet for its monthly carve together from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Lakeside Memorial Park. Attendees should bring their current projects to work on. Newcomers are welcome.
Block party
RE/MAX Synergy will host its sixth annual block party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be a live performance from the band Free and Easy. Old Log Cabin will serve food. Admission is free.
Arts in the Park
The Rockin’ Hollywoods will perform at Arts in the Park from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Lakeside Memorial Park. There will be food trucks and craft vendors. It is the final concert in the park of the summer.
Columbus
Freedom Fest
Running Aces Casino will host its Freedom Fest from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day will start with a 5K memorial run at 8:30 a.m.; registration will begin an hour before. The Forest Lake Lions will host a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Afterward, there will be a car, truck and bike cruise leaving from Running Aces. From 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., singers Jake Nelson, Jerrod Niemann and Rodney Atkins will perform. General admission for concert tickets are $50 per person. More information about the schedule of events can be found online at runaces.com/event/freedom-fest.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Columbus Senior Center. Tickets can purchased at the door.
Linwood
Family Fun Day
Linwood Township will host its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Events start at 7 a.m. and end with a fireworks display at dusk. There will be a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a car show and petting zoo from to 4 p.m. More information about the schedule of events can be found online at linwoodtownship.org/lffd.
Women and Wolves
The Wildlife Science Center will host a women and wolves event from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Author Debra Mitts-Smith and two biologists will share their stories about wolves. Admission is $40 per person, which includes dinner and refreshments. More information and pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Bluegrass and lemonade
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its bluegrass and lemonade live music session from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. It’ll be held at the Gammelgarden’s outdoor space. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Admission is free, and lemonade will be served.
Community bike ride
Cycling Scandia will host community bike rides on Wednesdays, Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21. Cyclists should be 18 years or older, bring a helmet and meet at 6 p.m. at Elim Church’s lower parking lot. All cyclists are welcome.
Taco Daze
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its annual Taco Daze featuring multiple events starting around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Scandia Community Center will be the primary location for food trucks, a pickleball tournament, games and a beer garden. The running of the meatballs will be from 3:30 to 4 p.m. and the parade begins at 4 p.m. The full schedule of events can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/events/scandia-taco-daze-2022.
Wyoming
Singers in the Round
Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. The musicians are Andrew Jerome LaCasse, Liz Colin, and Brandon Henry. Admission is free.
Stagecoach Day
Wyoming will host its annual Stagecoach Day from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the East Viking and Felton Avenue intersection. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. along East Viking, Friesland Avenue, Railroad Boulevard and Fenwick Avenue. After the parade, there will be a beer garden, bingo and a corn hole tournament starting at noon. There will be bounce houses, painting sponsored by Hallberg Center for the Arts, and fireworks at 9 p.m. at Goodview Park. More information about the schedule can be found online at facebook.com/wyomingstagecoachdays.
Hugo
Sporting clay shoot
The Wildlife Science Center will host its sporting clay shoot from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Wild Wings of Oneka in Hugo. Individuals or teams of five can register online for $75 or $325 respectively. Pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events. Food and a raffle will be available after participants finish shooting. No clay shooting experience is required.
Lino Lakes
Birding boat ride
The Wargo Nature Center will host a bird watching boat ride from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The boat ride will allow participants to view waterfowl, shorebirds and upland bird species from the water. Binoculars will be available. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/ywwnp865. It is $10 per person.
Marine on St. Croix
Marine Fall Festival
Marine Mills Folk School will host the Marine Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Sept. 17. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the folk school will host a raffle, live music, a food truck and baked goods. From 2 p.m. to dusk, there will be live music and food available in downtown Marine on St. Croix. More information can be found online at marinemillsfolkschool.org.
North Branch
Rib fest
The Stacy Lions Club will host its rib fest at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5550 Athens Trail, North Branch. There will be a car show, live music, food trucks and beer available for purchase. Rib tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. and are available on a first come, first served basis at the event. There will be fireworks at dusk.
Stacy
Fundraising walk
Northwoods Humane Society will host its 24th annual 1.5-mile Walk with the Animals fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at Lent Town Hall. There will be a bake sale, pet grooming, a silent auction and food available for purchase. Participants can pre-register for at least $50 with their dogs online at northwoodshs.org/fundraising-events/walk2022.
