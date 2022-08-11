Forest Lake
Arts in the Park
The Undergroove will perform at Arts in the Park from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. There will be food trucks and vendors selling goods in the park.
Comedy show
The Forest Lake VFW will host Jack Willhite to perform his rock & roll comedy show from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. He’ll perform parodies of AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Prince and Ozzy Osbourne. Tickets are $10 ahead of time and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/32hcjncx or $15 in person at the door.
Fly-in
The Forest Lake Airport will host its airport fly-in and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the airport. Tickets are $9 per person. Children under the age of 5 eat free. Local pilots will attend to answer questions and give demonstrations. There will be vintage airplane tours.
Senior dance
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Woodcarvers club
The Lakes Area Woodcarving club will meet for its monthly carve together from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Lakeside Memorial Park. Attendees should bring their current projects to work on, and newcomers are welcome.
Block party
RE/MAX Synergy will host its sixth annual block party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be a live performance from the band Free and Easy. Old Log Cabin will serve food. Admission is free.
Columbus
Garden tour
Joyer Adventure Farm will host a garden tour of Mary and Kathy’s gardens at Waldoch Farms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. There will be additional special deals at the garden center on items for purchase. Included in the $14.99 admission fee is one free corn on the cob and a hay ride. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mrxjjb82.
Linwood
Family Fun Day
Linwood Township will host its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 with events starting at 7 a.m. and ending the night with a fireworks display at dusk. There will be a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a car show and petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about the schedule of events can be found online at linwoodtownship.org/lffd.
Scandia
Bluegrass and lemonade
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its bluegrass and lemonade live music session from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. It’ll be held at the Gammelgarden’s outdoor space. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Admission is free, and lemonade will be served.
Spelmansstamma Festival
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its Spelmansstamma fiddler music festival from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Musicians will perform on the museum grounds. There will be vendors, crafts and food available.
Community bike ride
Cycling Scandia will host community bike rides on Wednesdays, Aug. 17, Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21. Cyclists should be 18 years or older, bring a helmet and meet at 6 p.m. at Elim Church’s lower parking lot. All cyclists are welcome.
Taco Daze
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its annual Taco Daze featuring multiple events starting around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Scandia Community Center will be the primary location for food trucks, a pickleball tournament, games and a beer garden. The running of the meatballs will be from 3:30 to 4 p.m. and the parade begins at 4 p.m. The full schedule of events can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/events/scandia-taco-daze-2022.
Wyoming
Car show
Maranatha Church will host a car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Admission is $3 per adult and free children under 12. The car entry fee is $10 per vehicle, and all cars are welcome. There will be food vendors, child activities and tire burn out demonstrations.
Stomp Out Suicide
Canvas Health will host its Stomp Out Suicide 5K from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Goodview Park. The 5K run/walk is $20 per adult and $15 per child, which can be purchased online at canvashealth.org/event/stomp/out/suicide/5k. There will be live music, family activities, food trucks and guest speakers.
Singers in the Round
Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Admission is free. The singers haven’t been announced yet.
Lindstrom
Sons of Norway meeting
The Sons of Norway Vennelag Lodge will host its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Lindstrom Community Center. There will be a “Little House on the Prairie” themed sing along and presentation.
Lino Lakes
Restoration project
The Wargo Nature Center will host a restoration project day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13. Participants will help clear invasive plants and collect native seeds from the area. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required which can be done online at tinyurl.com/ys3kcf6c.
Birding boat ride
The Wargo Nature Center will host a bird watching boat ride from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The boat ride will allow participants to view waterfowl, shorebirds and upland bird species from the water. Binoculars will be available. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/ywwnp865, it is $10 per person.
