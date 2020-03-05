FOREST LAKE
Bean bag tournament
Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 will host the Last Bag Standing bean bag tournament on Saturday, March 7. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and play will commence at noon. Entry is $40 per team with funds going toward the Legion’s Independence Day celebrations. Prizes will be awarded to the champion and runner-up teams. Registration forms can be picked up at Post 225 or downloaded online at post225.com. Players may also sign up by contacting Wayne Radden at 612-839-4191 or wrr29@msn.com.
Ice cleanup
The Forest Lake Lake Association’s annual ice cleanup will take place Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. Bring an ATV or trailer if available. Find a special piece of trash with Kevin & Shawn Marois, Realtors business card attached to it and win a $100 prize. Vannelli’s by the Lake will provide complimentary lunch afterwards. Lakes Floral and Robert’s Family Life Celebration Home will provide a complimentary beverage.
Veterans support talks
Faith Lutheran Church’s Befrienders will host three speakers who will discuss various dynamics of veteran’s issues on March 9 at 7 p.m. Galon Miller will speak regarding the road blocks and hurtles of transitioning from military service to civilian life. Craig Hoivik will discuss how physical fitness and recreational theory impacts our service members and their families. Craig Towle will discuss resources and benefits earned by military veterans and service members. The event is free and all are invited to attend.
Senior realty talk
Certified senior realty expert Mary Beck of Realty Executives will give a presentation called “Moving in the Right Direction” at Cherrywood Pointe on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. The presentation is aimed at seniors who may be considering downsizing or moving to a new home and will explore senior lifestyle choices in the current market as well as overcoming fears of moving or downsizing. There is no cost to attend and Cherrywood asks guests to RSVP to 651-464-2709.
Guitar concert
Billy McLaughlin will perform compositions for solo guitar in concert at Forest Lake Area High School March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The concert, which will also feature the FLAHS Sinfonia Orchestra, is sponsored by Forest Lake Tri-M and proceeds will benefit the Forest Lake Music Booster Scholarship Fund.
Craft show
At Home Creations will host a spring home craft and gift sale on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Forest Lake VFW. There is no admission fee.
Mini-golf pub crawl
The Forest Lake Legion will host its annual mini-golf pub crawl on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature a mini-golf tournament around area restaurants and pubs, and will include a shuttle bus. The participating pubs are the American Legion, Friar Tuck’s, Don Julio’s, the Forest Lake VFW and Vannelli’s on the Lake. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume, as there is a costume contest featuring a 60s decade theme. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The price is $25 per golfer with teams of four. There will be an awards party at 5 p.m. with music and food. Registration is available at post225.com. There will also be a $50 drawing for early registration, which ends on March 11. All funds raised will go towards Forest Lake’s annual Fourth of July parade and festivities.
Fish fry and pie throwing
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a fish fry consisting of fish, baby red potatoes and coleslaw on Friday, March 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. A $10 ticket will help fund the Legion’s Independence Day celebrations, as will money raised by the Legion’s annual pie-throwing, which will be held in conjunction with the fish fry. Attendees can bid for the right to throw a pie in the face of a city council member or other prominent Forest Lake citizen.
Lakes Area Expo
The Forest Lake Times and the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host the Lakes Area Expo on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Maranatha Church. There is no admission charge and attendees can meet representatives from more than 60 local businesses and non-profits.
Smoked turkey booyah
The Forest Lake Masons will host a smoked turkey booyah feed on Sunday, March 29 starting at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until the booyah is gone. A 16 ounce bowl or carryout container will cost $6. Guests may drive through or eat in the Masons’ dining room; if dining in, crackers and beverages are included.
SCANDIA
Yoga series
Scandia Parks and Recreation is offering a Lagom Yoga class series on Mondays from March 16 through April 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center. Each class will be led by instructor Carol Schwinghammer and will consist of 45 minutes of poses followed by 15 minutes of guided meditation. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Register by March 13 at https://www.ci.scandia.mn.us.
MARINE ON ST. CROIX
Intergenerational baking class
On March 7 at 9 a.m., Ross Safford will offer an intergenerational class to adults and youth aged 10 and above on making homemade crackers called lavash at the Marine Mills Folk School. Registration is $50, payable online at marinemillsfolkschool.org.
WYOMING
Children’s storytime
The Wyoming branch of the East Central Regional Library will host storytime for children aged up to five years (older siblings are welcome) on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting March 3 and running through May 26. Children will explore the alphabet through books, songs and activities. Following storytime, children and their caregivers can particpate in unstructured play time in the meeting room. No registration is necessary.
Manna Market
Linwood Covenant Church will hold its next Manna Market distribution on Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m. The monthly program rescues food from grocery stores and distributes it to those in the community who may be in need. For more information, call 651-462-3780.
Audubon program
Wild River Audubon will present a free talk at the Halberg Center for the Arts on March 31 at 7 p.m. The subject will be “Climate Action – The Most Important Steps We Should Take” by J. Drake Hamilton, Science Policy Director at Fresh Energy. There is no charge to attend. Further information on this and future WRA events can be found online at wildriveraudubon.com/events.
LINWOOD
Senior realty talk
Certified senior realty expert Mary Beck of Realty Executives will give a presentation called “Moving in the Right Direction” at the Linwood Senior Center on Thursday, March 12 at 10:15 a.m. The presentation is aimed at seniors who may be considering downsizing or moving to a new home and will explore senior lifestyle choices in the current market as well as overcoming fears of moving or downsizing. There is no cost to attend.
EAST BETHEL
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center, one mile east of Highway 65 on 221st Ave., is hosting its monthly senior dance on Friday, March 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 and includes a lunch. Music will be provided by Wes Miller.
