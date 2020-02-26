Forest Lake
Bean bag tournament
Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 will host the Last Bag Standing bean bag tournament on Saturday, March 7. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and play will commence at noon. Entry is $40 per team with funds going toward the Legion’s Independence Day celebrations. Prizes will be awarded to the champion and runner-up teams. Registration forms can be picked up at Post 225 or downloaded online at post225.com. Players may also sign up by contacting Wayne Radden at 612-839-4191 or wrr29@msn.com
Veterans support talks
Faith Lutheran Church’s Befrienders will host three speakers who will discuss various dynamics of veteran’s issues on March 9 at 7 p.m. Galon Miller will speak regarding the road blocks and hurtles of transitioning from military service to civilian life. Craig Hoivik will discuss how physical fitness and recreational theory impacts our service members and their families. Craig Towle will discuss resources and benefits earned by military veterans and service members. The event is free and all are invited to attend.
Senior realty talk
Certified senior realty expert Mary Beck of Realty Executives will give a presentation called “Moving in the Right Direction” at Cherrywood Pointe on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. The presentation is aimed at seniors who may be considering downsizing or moving to a new home and will explore senior lifestyle choices in the current market as well as overcoming fears of moving or downsizing. There is no cost to attend and Cherrywood asks guests to RSVP to 651-464-2709.
Guitar concert
Billy McLaughlin will perform compositions for solo guitar in concert at Forest Lake Area High School March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The concert, which will also feature the FLAHS Sinfonia Orchestra, is sponsored by Forest Lake Tri-M and proceeds will benefit the Forest Lake Music Booster Scholarship Fund.
Craft show
At Home Creations will host a spring home craft and gift sale on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Forest Lake VFW. There is no admission fee.
Mini-golf pub crawl
The Forest Lake Legion will host its annual mini-golf pub crawl on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature a mini-golf tournament around area restaurants and pubs, and will include a shuttle bus. The participating pubs are the American Legion, Friar Tuck’s, Don Julio’s, the Forest Lake VFW and Vannelli’s on the Lake. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume, as there is a costume contest featuring a 60s decade theme. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The price is $25 per golfer with teams of four. There will be an awards party at 5 p.m. with music and food. Registration is available at post225.com. There will also be a $50 drawing for early registration, which ends on March 11. All funds raised will go towards Forest Lake’s annual Fourth of July parade and festivities.
Fish fry
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a fish fry consisting of fish, baby red potatoes and coleslaw on Friday, March from 5 to 8 p.m. A $10 ticket will help fund the Legion’s Independence Day celebrations.
Marine on St. Croix
Intergenerational baking class
On March 7 at 9 a.m., Ross Safford will be offering an intergenerational class to adults and youth aged 10 and above on making homemade crackers called lavash at the Marine Mills Folk School. Registration is $50 payable online at marinemillsfolkschool.org.
Scandia
Firemen’s ball
The Scandia Fire Department will host its annual firemen’s ball on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Scandia Community Center. There will be live music by Stimulus Package as well as raffle prizes and beer and soda mixers available for purchase. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Lasagna dinner
Elim Lutheran Church will hold a lasagna dinner on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds from a free will offering and the collection of non-perishable food items at the dinner will go to the Scandia food shelf.
Wyoming
Children’s storytime
The Wyoming branch of the East Central Regional Library will host storytime for children aged up to five years (older siblings are welcome) on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting March 3 and running through May 26. Children will explore the alphabet through books, songs and activities. Following storytime, children and their caregivers can particpate in unstructured play time in the meeting room. No registration is necessary.
Audubon program
Wild River Audubon will present a free talk at the Halberg Center for the Arts. The subject will be “Climate Action – The Most Important Steps We Should Take” by J. Drake Hamilton, Science Policy Director at Fresh Energy. There is no charge to attend. Further information on this and future WRA events can be found online at www.wildriveraudubon.com/events.
Linwood
Senior realty talk
Cetrified senior realty expert Mary Beck of Realty Executives will give a presentation called “Moving in the Right Direction” at the Linwood Senior Center on Thursday, March 12 at 10:15 a.m. The presentation is aimed at seniors who may be considering downsizing or moving to a new home and will explore senior lifestyle choices in the current market as well as overcoming fears of moving or downsizing. There is no cost to attend.
Chisago City
Raptors through Stories
The Chisago Lakes branch of the East Central Regional Library will host a birds of prey event, Raptors through Stories, on March 12. Children will learn about birds of prey and will meet live raptors from the Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center. The program is recommended for kids in pre-kindergarten through second grade, but all ages are welcome. Two sessions will be held, with a morning program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon program from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are required to attend and can be picked up at no charge from the Chisago Lakes library starting on March 5.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center, one mile east of Highway 65 on 221st Ave., is hosting its monthly senior dance on Friday, March 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 and includes a lunch. Music will be provided by Wes Miller.
Blaine
Woodcarving artistry show
The metro chapter of the Minnesota Wood Carvers Association will host its 54th annual woodcarving artistry show at Northtown Mall located on University Ave. Northeast and County Road 10 in Blaine on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lino Lakes
Nature play
The Wargo Nature Center will present a nature play, “Magical Maples” aimed at children ages 2-5 and their parents on March 5 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Attendees will learn about maple syrup and will get a sample to taste. Pre-registration is required and costs $3. Registration can be done online at anokacounty.us.
