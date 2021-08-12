Forest Lake
Arts in the Park
Returning this summer every Tuesday until Aug. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeside Park in Forest Lake, the Arts in the Park has a lineup of musicians
Aug. 17: Chris Kroeze, a contestant on “The Voice” who performs country rock originals and the hits.
Aug. 24: Schoop!, a local jazz group.
Aug. 31: Rockin’Hollywoods, performing all the classic 50 and 60 rock and roll hits.
Airport open house
The Forest Lake Airport is hosting an Open House and Fly In event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Forest Lake Lions will serve pancakes and order Domino’s pizza for lunch. Attendees can see planes, helicopters, fire trucks and police squad setups followed by a food truck and evening dance event from 1 to 11 p.m. at Hangar 97.
Class of 1970 Reunion
The Forest Lake High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50th year reunion Sept. 17-18. The first event is at Chisago Lakes Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. followed by the reunion at Running Aces Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information about the golf event, email kcaseymn@yahoo.com; for more information about the casino event, email rjuelichschima@gmail.com; to RSVP, email gervaissue@hotmail.com.
Steak out
The American Legion Post 225 in Forest Lake is hosting its inaugural Steak Out on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m., or until all the meat is gone. The featured meat is a variety of hand cut steaks, from sirloin to filet, along with sides like corn on the cob, potatoes, onions and peppers.
Columbus
Joyer Adventure Farm
The adventure farm is open from now until Sunday, Oct. 31 and features a corn maze and maze area along with a pumpkin patch and the Joyer Barnyard at Waldoch Farm. It is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prices ranging from $15 for general admission to a $37 season pass.
Linwood
Howling for the retrievers
The Wildlife Science Center is hosting an event on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. for people to support the volunteer group, The Retrievers. The group helps rescue and find lost dogs. The event features live music, food for cash purchase, tours around the wildlife center, a silent auction and more. Admission for the event is $10 for people 12 and older and $5 for kids 11 and younger.
Scandia
Farmer’s market
The market is open every Wednesday until, Sept. 15 between 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for visitors to meander through the vendor areas. This year looks a little different as visitors and vendors are encouraged to wear masks, handwashing stations, no samples from vendors are passed out and maintaining distance between other people while at the market. It is located at the Scandia Community Center, with vendors selling a variety of produce, dairy products, baked goods and more.
Bluegrass and beverages
Gammelgarden hosts the Bluegrass and Lemonade event every fourth Sunday of the month through September with upcoming dates on Sunday, Aug. 22 and Sept. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Gammelgarden backyard. The lemonade and music styling is free for anyone with a lawn chair and some time to spend relaxing for an afternoon.
Spelmansstamma
Gammelgarden’s hosting the musical event for local artists to perform the traditional Scandanavian tunes at the free event on Saturday Aug. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and have to register by calling 651-433-5053 or emailing gammelgardenlynne@frontiernet.net.
Wyoming
In. Art Show and Competition
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is hosting the 6th annual In. Art Show and Competition from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. Admission is free and attendees can visit between 4 to 8 p.m. on the opening night when the judges will announce the winners in the artistic categories.
Pinehaven Farm reopening
The Pinehaven hosts a series of events during their business hours while in season which reopens on Saturday, Sept. 18. Attendees need to purchase general admission tickets online ranging from $9 to $15 to visit all they have to offer.
Marine on St. Croix
Storytime
The Marine Community Library is hosting a storytime with Mayor Kevin Nyenhuis from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Marine Gazebo for preschoolers through early elementary schoolers for free.
Blanket Bingo
The Marine Community Library is hosting Blanket Bingo at the Marine Gazebo from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, for attendees to gather in a competition for prizes available to people of all ages.
Lindstrom
Gustaf’s Up North Art Gala
The Gustaf’s Up North Art Gala will host the Annual Art Gala featuring artwork from local artists from Minnesota and Wisconsin with live music and wine from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The gallery is also unveiling their new brand at 5 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
East Bethel
Senior dance
East Bethel Senior/Community Center is hosting its senior dance the first Friday of each month starting Sept. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., and exclusively on Oct. 29, for Halloween. Attendees will pay $6 for lunch and live music.
