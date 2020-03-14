Forest Lake
Guitar concert
Billy McLaughlin will perform compositions for solo guitar in concert at Forest Lake Area High School on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The concert, which will also feature the FLAHS Sinfonia Orchestra, is sponsored by Forest Lake Tri-M and proceeds will benefit the Forest Lake Music Booster Scholarship Fund.
Craft show
At Home Creations will host a spring home craft and gift sale on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Forest Lake VFW. There is no admission fee.
Mini-golf pub crawl
The Forest Lake Legion will host its annual mini-golf pub crawl on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature a mini-golf tournament around area restaurants and pubs, and will include a shuttle bus. The participating pubs are the American Legion, Friar Tuck’s, Don Julio’s, the Forest Lake VFW and Vannelli’s on the Lake. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume, as there is a costume contest featuring a 60s decade theme. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The price is $25 per golfer with teams of four. There will be an awards party at 5 p.m. with music and food. Registration is available at post225.com. There will also be a $50 drawing for early registration, which ends on March 11. All funds raised will go towards Forest Lake’s annual Fourth of July parade and festivities.
Food distribution
Forest Hills Church Community Care will host Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry on Saturday, March 21. Food overages and surpluses are bundled for distribution in exchange for a $20 contribution that helps cover storage, delivery and on-site costs. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m.
Fish fry and pie throwing
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a fish fry consisting of fish, baby red potatoes and coleslaw on Friday, March 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. A $10 ticket will help fund the Legion’s Independence Day celebrations, as will money raised by the Legion’s annual pie-throwing, which will be held in conjunction with the fish fry. Attendees can bid for the right to throw a pie in the face of a city council member or other prominent Forest Lake citizen.
Lakes Area Expo
The Forest Lake Times and the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host the Lakes Area Expo on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Maranatha Church. There is no admission charge and attendees can meet representatives from more than 60 local businesses and non-profits.
Smoked turkey booyah
The Forest Lake Masons will host a smoked turkey booyah feed on Sunday, March 29 starting at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until the booyah is gone. A 16 ounce bowl or carryout container will cost $6. Guests may drive through or eat in the Masons’ dining room; if dining in, crackers and beverages are included.
Firemen’s ball
Forest Lake Fire and Rescue is hosting its annual Firemen’s Ball at American Legion Post 225 on Saturday, April 4. Tickets are $10. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Twin Cities band Six to Midnight will provide the musical entertainment.
Legion Auxiliary dinner
American Legion Auxiliary national president Nicole Clapp will be in Minnesota April 6-8 as part of a national tour, and Post 225 will be hosting a dinner in her honor on Wednesday, April 8. There will be a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with dinner to follow. There will also be a short program after dinner. Tickets cost $14; reservations are requested and can be made by calling the Legion at 651-464-2600.
Scandia
Yoga series
Scandia Parks and Recreation is offering a Lagom Yoga class series on Mondays from March 16 through April 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center. Each class will be led by instructor Carol Schwinghammer and will consist of 45 minutes of poses followed by 15 minutes of guided meditation. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Register by March 13 at ci.scandia.mn.us.
Marine on St. Croix
Open gym nights
The Marine Mills Folk School is hosting Open Gym Nights every Thursday in March, with the next session being March 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. There is no charge to take part and participants may feel free to bring balls and other sports equipment.
Kids photography class
The Marine Mills Folk School offers an introduction to digital photography class over two consecutive Saturdays, March 21 and 28 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. For a class fee of $65 plus a $10 materials fee, students will learn the basics of photography as well as photo editing. The sessions are aimed at kids 9-14, but adults are invited to share in the learning experience. Register at marinemillsfolkschool.org For more information, email info@marinemillsfolkschool.org.
Wyoming
Manna Market
Linwood Covenant Church will hold its next Manna Market distribution on Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m. The monthly program rescues food from grocery stores and distributes it to those in the community who may be in need. For more information, call 651-462-3780.
Audubon program
Wild River Audubon will present a free talk at the Halberg Center for the Arts on March 31 at 7 p.m. The subject will be “Climate Action – The Most Important Steps We Should Take” by J. Drake Hamilton, Science Policy Director at Fresh Energy. There is no charge to attend. Further information on this and future WRA events can be found online at wildriveraudubon.com/events.
Linwood
Senior realty talk
Certified senior realty expert Mary Beck of Realty Executives will give a presentation called “Moving in the Right Direction” at the Linwood Senior Center on Thursday, March 12 at 10:15 a.m. The presentation is aimed at seniors who may be considering downsizing or moving to a new home and will explore senior lifestyle choices in the current market as well as overcoming fears of moving or downsizing. There is no cost to attend.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center, one mile east of Highway 65 on 221st Ave., is hosting its monthly senior dance on Friday, April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 and includes a lunch. Music will be provided by Dick Szyplinski. For more information, call the Senior Center at 763-434-9652.
Blaine
Tax aide training
The Anoka County Retired Senior Volunteer Program is offering training sessions for volunteers who would like to help seniors, low-income families and persons with disabilities file rent credit and property tax returns. The sessions are free, though volunteers must pass a background check. Volunteers may attend training on Tuesday, April 7 or Tuesday, April 14 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Mary Ann Young Senior Center (9150 Central Ave. NE). No prior tax experience is necessary. To register, call Tricia at 763-324-1661.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.