Leah Goldade of Columbus was named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s fall semester president’s list.
Ian Bautch and Lauryn Wurscher of Forest Lake; and Ashley Halliday of Stacy were named to the Minnesota State University-Moorhead’s fall semester dean’s list.
Corissa Hedrick of Forest Lake; and Bailey Dunaski and Kalley Tietje of Wyoming were named to the College of St. Scholastica’s fall semester dean’s list.
Andrew Haines of Wyoming was named to Northwestern Michigan College’s fall semester deans’ list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.