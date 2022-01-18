Leah Goldade of Columbus was named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s fall semester president’s list.

Ian Bautch and Lauryn Wurscher of Forest Lake; and Ashley Halliday of Stacy were named to the Minnesota State University-Moorhead’s fall semester dean’s list.

Corissa Hedrick of Forest Lake; and Bailey Dunaski and Kalley Tietje of Wyoming were named to the College of St. Scholastica’s fall semester dean’s list.

Andrew Haines of Wyoming was named to Northwestern Michigan College’s fall semester deans’ list.

Tags

Load comments