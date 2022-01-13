Decorating light switches
Thursday, Jan. 13, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The library will host a light switch decorating session allowing attendees to use watercolor paint or sketch on light switches. The library will provide all materials. Attendees should register in person or online at the website below.
Write in Our Midst
Thursday, Jan. 13, 7 to 8 p.m.
Diane Wilson, an award-winning author, speaker and editor will give a virtual presentation about her newest book “The Seed Keeper” and answer questions. Attendees should register in person or online at the website below.
History’s Hangover
Monday, Jan. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Dr. Jim Stewart, a professor of history at Macalester College and a scholar of the abolitionist movement, will host the first part of a three-part virtual series about the country’s past with white supremacy. Attendees should register, either in person or online at the website below.
Write in Our Midst
Thursday, Jan. 20, 7 to 8 p.m.
Sun Yung Shin, author of “What We Hunger For: Refugee and Immigrant Stories about Food and Family,” will give a virtual presentation about her book and answer attendees’ questions. Attendees should register in person or online at the website below.
19955 N. Forest Road
Forest Lake
651-275-7300
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.