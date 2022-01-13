Decorating light switches

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The library will host a light switch decorating session allowing attendees to use watercolor paint or sketch on light switches. The library will provide all materials. Attendees should register in person or online at the website below.

Write in Our Midst

Thursday, Jan. 13, 7 to 8 p.m.

Diane Wilson, an award-winning author, speaker and editor will give a virtual presentation about her newest book “The Seed Keeper” and answer questions. Attendees should register in person or online at the website below.

History’s Hangover

Monday, Jan. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Dr. Jim Stewart, a professor of history at Macalester College and a scholar of the abolitionist movement, will host the first part of a three-part virtual series about the country’s past with white supremacy. Attendees should register, either in person or online at the website below.

Write in Our Midst

Thursday, Jan. 20, 7 to 8 p.m.

Sun Yung Shin, author of “What We Hunger For: Refugee and Immigrant Stories about Food and Family,” will give a virtual presentation about her book and answer attendees’ questions. Attendees should register in person or online at the website below.

19955 N. Forest Road

Forest Lake

WashCoLib.org/Events

651-275-7300

