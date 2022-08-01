The lovely wooded setting with its rustic cottage resorts around Forest Lake’s chain of three lakes and Clear Lake drew thousands of summer visitors and tourists. This very special time in the history of our city is a period which can never be recaptured again, since the resort area virtually disappeared.

For instance, going back in time to the 1920s, visitors looking for a “Cottage for Rent” sign might start on North Shore Drive. The first sign would have read, “Shady Lawn,” owned by the late Frank Helmuth family. They had five housekeeping cottages of various sizes available to rent.

Martin Hoekstra, owner of Fisherman's Home Resort.

