The lovely wooded setting with its rustic cottage resorts around Forest Lake’s chain of three lakes and Clear Lake drew thousands of summer visitors and tourists. This very special time in the history of our city is a period which can never be recaptured again, since the resort area virtually disappeared.
For instance, going back in time to the 1920s, visitors looking for a “Cottage for Rent” sign might start on North Shore Drive. The first sign would have read, “Shady Lawn,” owned by the late Frank Helmuth family. They had five housekeeping cottages of various sizes available to rent.
Side-by-side resorts
Imperial Avenue was a road shared by two resorts. In the very early days, Jack York, a pioneer, spent his summers renting wooden boats and selling bait to fishermen. In 1947, Al Gervais and his wife Esther, purchased the property and built six cabins and a lodge. Customers were soon enjoying excellent food served in the lodge.
When the leaves turned color in the fall, Lorraine Landgraver, Gervais’s daughter, recalled it was time for her father to prepare booya. Al snared snapping turtles along the lakeshore – which have seven different kinds of meat in them. In addition to the turtle, rabbit and other wild game, vegetables were added to this popular dish. Jerry Mattson owned the Gervais Resort briefly, then he sold it to Bill and Lucille Weiss.
Weiss Resort
The resort pattern of hard work, long hours, and the enjoyment of meeting people continued with Bill Weiss Sr. Bill Jr. and his wife Marlene, worked at the resort until 1965 when it was sold to Fred Tohmke. The resort was renamed Fred and Marcy’s.
Bill and Ella’s
On the other side of Imperial Avenue across from Fred and Marcy’s location was Bill and Ella’s resort. In 1936, an attractive log cabin tavern/store has a few cottages built. This soon became a familiar landmark for boaters.
Jerry Haselbauer of Forest Lake with his wife Irene bought Bill and Ella’s and renamed it Shady Oaks. The 700 feet of lakeshore was large enough for 10 cottages. Later they added two, two-story cabins that slept 12 people each.
Haselbauer’s five children, Joyce, Jerry, Marianne, Cindy and David were kept busy cleaning the spacious grounds around the 39 picnic tables and renting out the 30 boats. On chilly or rainy days, customers relaxed around the crackling fire in the tavern’s beautiful big fireplace.
There was continuity in the fun at Shady Oaks when Haselbauers sold to Ken and Connie Olson. The Olsons divided the property and sold off a portion of the land and cottages. Shady Oaks had a succession of owners including Bob and Millie Bumgert and the Vandervelts. Owners Joe and Delores Farley changed the name to the Shoreline Lounge.
Fisherman’s Home
The sign, Fisherman’s Home, signaled the popular boat landing and resort at the end of Second Lake, off of Ideal Avenue on Scandia Trail. Owner Martin Hoekstra was Fisherman’s Home. He always had a twinkle in his eyes and loved to tease his customers with jokes and pranks.
The resort had five housekeeping cottages. The two largest accommodate 10 people each. The city people appreciated the change from their modern homes to a few weeks in a cottage by the lake. They loved the outside pump, hauling their own water and using the oak ice boxes with real ice. The outdoor plumbing added to their experiences, too. The cottages rented for $25 a week. There were 30 rentable boats. The large picnic area would sometimes be full with people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder.
Family members, Walter Neske, Tom Schell, Mrs. Hoekstra and daughters worked at the resort. Hoekstra’s youngest daughter, Toots, worked with her father in every phase of the resort business. However, for health reasons, Martin sold some of the cottages, and sold the last boat from the property in 1960.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.