Registration for Disney’s “The Aristocats, kids” will open on Monday, Jan. 24, for students entering grades K-6 to participate in the ensemble and open for students entering grades 3-7, in the fall, to sign up for the main cast. Audition dates have not been determined, but rehearsals will be held throughout July prior to the performances on Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28. The registration fee is $275 per child to participate in the main cast and can be done online at childrensperformingarts.org/aristocats.
‘Grease’
Registration for “Grease” will open on Monday, Jan. 24, for students currently enrolled in grades 6-12. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7, more information will be sent to actors following their registration. Rehearsals will run from Tuesday, April 19 to Thursday, June 16 until performances begin on Friday, June 17. The registration fee is $295 per child and can be done online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/grease1.
‘Pippin’
Registration for “Pippin,” a musical about a circus, opens Monday, Jan. 24 for students entering grades 9-12 in the fall. Auditions will be submitted virtually. Rehearsals will run from Monday, June 27 to Wednesday, Aug. 10. The registration fee is $295 per child and can be done online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/pippin.
