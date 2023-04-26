Chevalier
Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Anytime I see “Based on a true story” at the start of a movie, skepticism enters my mind because “How true can it be?” and “How will modern society impact a historic story?” I feel that sometimes modern Hollywood and movements can seep into the script and corrupt it a bit.

However, “Chevalier” did an excellent job at keeping rhetoric out of the film. It feels like an authentic retelling of the true story of the life of the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Joseph Bologne.

