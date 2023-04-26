Anytime I see “Based on a true story” at the start of a movie, skepticism enters my mind because “How true can it be?” and “How will modern society impact a historic story?” I feel that sometimes modern Hollywood and movements can seep into the script and corrupt it a bit.
However, “Chevalier” did an excellent job at keeping rhetoric out of the film. It feels like an authentic retelling of the true story of the life of the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Joseph Bologne.
The script, story and music – music above all else – make this a movie worth seeing in theaters. It’s a story that Hollywood wishes it had thought of years ago, but “Chevalier” left more of an impact than a fictionalized character could have done because it felt close to reality.
Chevalier translates to knight in French. It was incredibly rare for a person of color to be given that honor in a France that was on the precipice of the Revolution just before Napoleon Bonaparte reinstated slavery and the slave trade in France in 1802.
Bologne is one of, if not, the first critically acclaimed and recognized French performer of color at the time. This movie reflects a piece of a story that was lost in history like many others.
“Chevalier” tells the life story of Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), as the illegitimate child of a wealthy white man, George Bologne, who lived in one of the Caribbean French colonies. His father endorsed sending Joseph to France at a young age to attend a musical school. That is where his gifts for playing the violin and fencing were nurtured.
In young adulthood he was honored as a French knight and began to assimilate to high French society.
That’s where the heart of the movie, and seeming turning point in his life, is when he applies to become the conductor of the Paris Opera. As someone who has never been to an Opera and doesn’t care too much for musicals, I find it difficult to relate to a musical score. However, this part of the movie when Bologne and his partner create and rehearse the opera, it’s powerful storytelling. It offers its audience newfound respect for an art form.
The script and acting were at a high enough caliber to keep up with the quick-paced score. Harrison and Samara Weaving, who plays Marie-Josephine, Bologne’s love interest, really sold the movie.
The love triangle they were in, even though it was likely fabricated for the movie, does not present as too unrealistic. That success is due to the script and actors alone for making it happen. I enjoyed seeing two somewhat unfamiliar faces do so well in their roles.
But the music in this film really outshines the well-written script and superior acting because it carries the tone of this film.
The final scenes, when the Chevalier has had enough of playing a role in French society, he creates an angry musical piece against Queen Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton). I don’t think there’s any dialogue in the last few minutes of the movie, it was simply a performance that was more powerful than any words could have been.
That’s what the audience was left with: the hum of his violent violin. Composers Kristopher Bowers and Michael Abels did an incredible job for this film. Even if the story about a historic musician doesn’t sound enticing, the music brings it to life and is worth watching again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.