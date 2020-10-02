The Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition is launching its Minnesota Speed Test Initiative.
The Chair of the MN Rural Broadband Coalition, Vince Robinson, spoke about the lack of broadband in rural Minnesota and how it hampers citizen’s ability to participate in telework, distance learning, and telehealth.
After collecting data from those who voluntarily participate in the speed test, the MN Rural Broadband Coalition will be able to update its current mapping of broadband speeds. This allows the coalition to get a clearer picture of broadband connections outside of the metropolitan area.
Currently, there have only been 257-speed tests in all of Washington County. The coalition is encouraging more people to participate so it can collect more data.
Those interested in taking the speed test can do so on any device while connected to home WiFi at mnruralbroadbandcoalition.com/speedtest. No data will be collected from those who decide to participate.
