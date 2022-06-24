The first verse of the “Village Blacksmith,” by Henry W. Longfellow, was probably the most popular verse that many had committed to memory as children.
Alfred D. King was the first blacksmith in town, dating back to 1876. There were several “smithies” in town, but Oscar Berggren and Dennis Cyr were perhaps the best remembered. Berggren was born in Dalsland, Sweden, on January 20, 1877. He arrived in Forest Lake with his parents when he was 3 years old.
Times were different before the turn of the century, because when he was only 11 years old, Berggren started to learn the blacksmith trade. He soon developed into a strong, hard-working man in a craft that later helped him provide for his large family.
In 1901, he built a blacksmith shop at 344 NW Second Ave., which he later sold to another smithy, Cyr. Some years later, Berggren built a shop on Lake Street.
At the height of their usefulness and popularity, the blacksmith shops teemed with activity. The farmers brought their horses in to be shod and new hand-crafted iron pieces were invented.
During World War I, Berggren shod horses for the government in St. Paul. In later years, after selling his business, he worked with his son Ray Berggren, who owned a body shop on West Broadway Avenue. Ray worked for the government during World War II, teaching welding in his body shop.
Cyr, of French Canadian descent, arrived in Minnesota from Canada when he was 19 years old. When he arrived, he was limited to reading and writing only in French. For all of the technical work that he did, he still used his French, although he spoke good English with traces of his native tongue.
Blacksmiths were creative craftsmen. One of Cyr’s inventions was the extra-large bog shoes made for work horses at the wiregrass camps west of Wyoming and Forest Lake.
During the Great Depression, Cyr turned to wood working, making inlaid tables and lamps. In addition, he made boats, ice boats and bobsleds. Aside from creating new things, he did all of the chores a blacksmith was expected to do, including shoeing horses. He took his share of “flying across the room” to escape wild and excitable horses.
Other tradesmen
Karl Levine was the brick and stone mason who constructed, brick-by-brick, a long list of Forest Lake’s businesses, buildings and homes.
Many brick buildings built by Levine on the west side of Lake Street were demolished to make room for new construction.
Levine’s method and attention to detail was seen in his technique of hand-picking each brick that was put in structures ranging from buildings to fireplaces.
Clem Marier always said he was a “jack-of-all-trades.” In this case, the name describes a man who had the ability to work and learn more than one trade. He built and moved four log homes in the Forest Lake area, and he designed and built fireplaces. He also made cement blocks used in silo buildings.
Marier taught his son Warren all he knew about cement work, and later taught his grandson Jacque Renard, who later opened his own business, Renard Cement Construction, where he taught his sons Ronnie and Randy about cement work.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.