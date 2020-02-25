The Faith Lutheran Churches Befrienders are sponsoring a free educational evening relating to the mission of supporting veterans in difficult times.
There will be three speakers from various veteran organizations at Faith on Monday, March 9th, at 7 p.m.
Galon Miller will speak regarding the road blocks and hurdles of transitioning from military service to civilian life. Craig Hoivik will discuss how physical fitness and recreational theory impacts our service members and their families. Craig Towle will discuss resources and benefits earned by military veterans and service members.
The Befrienders hope the event will help attendees to better understand the dynamics of a veteran returning to civilian life, and what we can do to help them.
