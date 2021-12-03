The Better Business Bureau released a public service announcement warning people of the top 12 ways that individuals can be scammed during the holiday season.
1. Misleading social media ads could appear as sales of items from a small business or be connected to a charity. Prior to giving out finance information, verify the business.
2. Social media gift exchanges are a newer scam that suggest purchasing an online gift card or participating in a “pay it forward” plan that will ask for the information of friends or relatives to send money to, verify prior to payment.
3. Free holiday apps like a talking Santa Claus or reindeer may contain malware which harms your device or may charge for expenses later.
4. Alerts about compromised accounts like Amazon, Paypal or Netflix via email, call or text may be sent, verify before clicking any links.
5. Free gift cards should not be paid for online in pop-up ads or emails.
6. Temporary holiday jobs are in high demand but verify authenticity prior to applying.
7. Lookalike websites can be enclosed in email links that embed malware into the device it was opened on.
8. Fake charities will ask for impromptu donations and may seem unfamiliar.
9. Fake shipping notifications are typically enclosed in emails, verify prior to clicking.
10. Pop-up holiday and virtual events can be presented via social media or emails and will fraudulently charge admission fees. Verify event prior to making a purchase.
11. Top holiday gifts that are popular may be displayed for purchase on fraudulent websites in which no gift will be delivered.
12. Pet scams rise around the holidays and buyers should request to see pets in person prior to sending payment.
