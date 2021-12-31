Masquers Theatre Company will hold open auditions for its spring play Steel Magnolias from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7 located at 620 4th St. SW, Forest Lake. Callbacks will be held in the afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 8. Actors should dress for the roles they plan to audition for and prepare their southern accents for the in-person sessions. Additionally, actors should bring in headshots and resumes. Show material will be provided, but actors are encouraged to be familiar with the content.

Digital submissions will be accepted at masquersinformation@gmail.com until Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11:59 p.m. All actors who submit digital auditions should be available for in-person call backs on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The show will have six performances that run from Friday, March 25 through Sunday, April 3. More information can be found online at masquerstheatre.com.

