The Hallberg Center for the Arts is accepting applications from now until Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 for artists to submit artwork resumes for the opportunity to showcase pieces in a solo or duo exhibition in the Main and Cube Galleries of the art center in Wyoming. The possible exhibit dates for 2023 are Thursday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, March 18; Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, June 17; Thursday, June 22 through Saturday, July 15; Thursday, Aug. 24 through Saturday, Sept. 16; and Thursday Oct. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 18.
Artists can apply online at wyomingcreativearts.org/calls-for-artists/calls-for-artists/solo-duo-art-show-exhibiit-opportunities.
