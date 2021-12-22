Following the announcement of the 2021 Fish Art Contest winners, Wildlife Forever will host its 24th annual Fish Art Contest for students ages 5 to 18 years old to submit fish artwork to compete in the 2022 contest. Applicants can paint or illustrate any species of fish to submit to the competition. Along with the artwork, applicants need to research their fish species and submit a handwritten essay using the research or answer the prompt, “Why do you think it is important to protect our lakes, rivers, estuaries and coastlines?” Essays are not required for students in grades K-3. The application deadline is Monday, March, 21, 2022.

More information and contest winners art from 2021 can be found online at wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art.

