Ken Schak saw trying to build a Forest Lake Toy Show as a challenge more than a decade ago and hasn’t looked back since.
“It was a challenge, that I would never get a toy show to work in Forest Lake because we were two far north of the cities,” Schak said.
Alongside Brent McShane the pair have been able to create a lasting place for area toy vendors and toy collectors to come together for the past 13 years.
“We run eight months out of the year, … giving the dealers and everybody the summer off so they can go do their thing,” Schak said.
He sets up a few tables at each show to sell some of his collectables that range from Tonka trucks to Hot Wheels, but other vendors sell a range of toys from Barbie to Star Wars.
In the early days of the show, it was held at the Forest Lake American Legion, but they out grew that spot and have resided at the VFW since. The proceeds from the table sales are donated back to the VFW.
“It feels good to give to the Veterans,” Schak said.
Throughout the past 13 years of them operating this show hasn’t always been the hit it is for collectors today.
“Seven, eight, nine years ago we struggled to get half of the hall filled. ... The first four years were brutal,” Schak said.
To gain traction they turned to social media platforms like Facebook to reach a wider community beyond Forest Lake.
Their Forest Lake Toy Show Facebook group has more than 800 members, which affirms to both Schak and McShane that they have created a staple area event they hope keeps reaching new or seasoned collectors.
“The little kids that come in; that’s where I want [the future of the show] to go,” Schak said.
