Gammelgarden of Scandia will host a two-day quilting summer camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday Aug. 9.

The artist Natalie Norman will work with the participants to guide them in creating their own waist or shoulder bag. Admission per child is $90 for a Gammelgarden member and $115 for a non-member. Attendees should bring a lunch and drink for the day. The registration deadline is Thursday, July 20, and there are limited spaces available.

