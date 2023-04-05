Gammelgarden of Scandia will host a two-day quilting summer camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday Aug. 9.
The artist Natalie Norman will work with the participants to guide them in creating their own waist or shoulder bag. Admission per child is $90 for a Gammelgarden member and $115 for a non-member. Attendees should bring a lunch and drink for the day. The registration deadline is Thursday, July 20, and there are limited spaces available.
The Community Co. programs
The Community Co. will host its “Ready, Set Move” summer camp starting at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 19 through Wednesday, June 21.
The camp is available for students who are in grades K-5 to play games, do outdoor activities and explore their relationship to Jesus. Participants will meet at the Forest Lake Senior Center each morning and be bused to Ham Lake Baptist Camp. Children should bring their own lunches.
Area students entering grades 3-5 are invited to register for the 28th annual Safety Camp on Saturday, April 1 online at forestlakesafetycamp.org. Registration is $20 per child and there are only 45 available slots. Each registered student will receive a bike helmet, t-shirt, meals and certificate of graduation.
The camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at the Forest Lake City Center. The children who participate will learn about first aid, bike, trail and electrical safety from area first responders.
CPA programs
Children’s Performing Arts will host several summer acting camps for students in grades K to 12.
Each camp will be a week long, with the earliest camp beginning in mid-June. Each week-long camp will end with a performance.
