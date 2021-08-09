The Ann Bancroft Foundation will open grant application submittals for all Minnesota girls in grades K-12 between now and Oct. 1. Applicants will chose a mentor to help them go through the application process. The applicant will choose the personal project or activity they want funded with a $500 grant.

The grant supports girls’ access to resources to learn more about their interests.

Interested applicants should visit annbancroftfoundation.org

Tags

Load comments