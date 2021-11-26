Allina Health Forest Lake Clinic started providing 3-D mammograms to patients on Friday, Nov. 19, following the installation of new technology. 3-D mammography takes multiple X-rays of tissue to recreate a 3-dimensional picture to allow doctors to detect cancer easier. The technology is approved by the FDA.
Based on the American Cancer Society guidelines, Allina Health recommends:
Age 25: do a risk assessment with your doctor.
Age 40-44: consider annual mammograms with your doctor.
Age 45-54: receive a mammogram every year.
Age 55 and older: receive a mammogram every year or transition into one every two years, depending on health.
Women can make appointments at Allina Health Forest Lake Clinic for a 3-D mammogram by calling 651-464-7100.
