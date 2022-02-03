Birchwood Nursing Home had the distinction of being one of the first nursing homes in the state of Minnesota specifically dedicated to being a nursing home. Prior to that time, nursing home facilities were usually in renovated buildings, convents and private homes.
Birchwood Nursing Home in Forest Lake opened in 1964 at 694 Northeast First Street as a 60-bed facility. Douglas and Bartow Tennis were tenants and administrators until 1970. After that period, Warren Ortenblad became administrator and continued as owner.
Birchwood Health Care Center
The name change indicated the wide scope of services that were offered in the 1993, 161-bed Medicare/Medicaid-approved facility.
Birchwood Health Care Center’s professional nursing staff and physical and occupational therapists had programs designed to give care, comfort and happiness to the residents.
Susan Phillips, a certified occupational therapist assistant, and the center’s activity director, said that residents were encouraged to extend themselves to take advantage of the wheelchair van for shopping and other activities. There were many activities residents liked; Masquer Theatre performances, riding in the Fourth of July parade and participating in the annual king and queen contest. A trip to the casino at Hinckley or Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, was also an enjoyable outing. Kathy Johnson entertained the residents for many years with her accordion. Family activities with residents were planned throughout the year, such as ice cream socials, barbecues and birthday parties. The Birchwood Health Care Center was owned by Edgewood Management of Plymouth with Barbara Christen serving as the administrator.
Dr. J.A. Poirier 1904-1954
Dr. J.A. Poirier had an office in his home on North Shore Drive. Much of his time was spent traveling to his patients’ homes by horse and buggy or sleigh in bitter cold, snowstorms, freezing rain, thunderstorms or on balmy summer nights. The doctor used a new mode of transportation when he became the proud owner of a 1906 Reo automobile, which he used on his summer rounds.
The flu epidemic of 1918-19 would never be forgotten by the doctor or his patients as entire families were stricken. Dr. Poirier was up night and day with only a woman, Ethel Larson, to assist with nursing care. Aspirin was the only medication available to take care of the high fever.
Dr. Poirier encountered another epidemic in the late 1940s:polio. This frightening disease at its height caused the cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair and numerous public gatherings.
Sulfa, penicillin and other drugs became available to take care of illnesses that aspirin could not help.
Dr. Poirier was an example of a dedicated “country doctor.” Dr. and Mrs. Poirier had a son Kenneth, daughter Yvonne and son Ralph, who also became a doctor.
Dr. Nicholas Mensheha, a charming Ukrainian refugee doctor, became Dr. Poirier’s associate in 1952 until Dr. Poirier retired in 1954. Dr. Mensheha practiced in Forest Lake until 1958. After this, he continued his practice in Minneapolis.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
