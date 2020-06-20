For Corey McKinnon and the staff of the Community Education, work these days is the equivalent of living in a box.
McKinnon, the director of Community Education for Forest Lake Area Schools, pushes his staff to think outside of that box of the “expected” or the typical offerings in their area. And yet COVID-19 concerns have forced Community Ed departments here and around the state to stay inside the box when it comes to safely staying within guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“When you give the people the charge to ‘build this,’ it is constantly amazing to see what they come up with,” McKinnon said. “That’s what we are doing. But we also want to stay on course, and that means doing things safely.”
McKinnon, who began leading Community Ed in 2016, thought this summer would be different from years past when five years of capital projects have led to a number of shifts and adjustments.
“As we moved into this building, I told our people that it would be fun to go into a summer where we didn’t to deal with unexpected,” McKinnon said.
Then came the changes caused by the pandemic.
“I guess I have to take responsibility for opening my big mouth,” McKinnon said with a laugh.
The first task Community Ed tackled in response to COVID-19 came in March, when the department had to provide child care for families of emergency workers and others in need.
“When schools closed, buildings shut down and programs shut down,” McKinnon said. “Learning took a 10-day hiatus, but we were charged with developing a new child care program that met the needs of emergency workers. … We had a child care program, but that was fee-based for after school and in the summer. This was a whole different project we had to take on.
“It was a badge of honor to do that, to provide solutions during those trying times. But everything else ground to a halt.”
And that was a major concern for a program McKinnon said is budgeted at roughly $5 million, especially since no programs being offered meant no revenue was generated.
“We’ve carried a positive fund balance since I took over, and we’re going to make it through these times,” he said. “But we know this will have ramifications, not only now but also in the future. I don’t think I would be a very good Community Ed director if I didn’t always have concerns about the budget, but we haven’t been afraid to spend money as an investment, to grow the program.”
As restrictions began to ease, McKinnon said
one of the first programs to take shape was community golf lessons.
“While schools were closed, golf courses opened in April,” he said. “So the question became: Could we partner with local golf courses to provide lessons, being mindful of the rules and regulations such as social distancing? And the answer was yes.”
On June 12, the Minnesota Department of Education presented guidelines on a variety of topics, including Community Education. In short, that document allowed Community Ed programs to restart as long as they followed safety guidelines outlined by the Department of Health.
“We’ll keep groups at a maximum of 10, including the adult in the room,” McKinnon said. “But we are building programs for the summer.”
Child care already is in place, and McKinnon said there has been a youth focus as programming returns.
“Summer gives us a chance to safely navigate our way to what the fall will look like, just like summer school does,” he said. “We have on the books some youth and adult programs planned. We are offering adult programs, but our focus is on the youth.”
One of the biggest adjustment brought about by COVID-19 has been a move to more virtual offerings.
“I fully expect that, while we want to return to ‘normal,’ a new normal will form,” McKinnon said. “We constantly respond to feedback from our participants. For example, when we ran some virtual classes for adults, it made some classes more accessible. In-person classes are our preferred method, but there may be some opportunities to offer virtual classes for those in the public who are interested in that.”
Another adjustment has been to decrease class sizes, and to walk the tightrope to determine when to close a class and when to keep it open.
“We cancel when we have to, and we stay open when we can,” said McKinnon, who added that classes will not be removed from the Community Ed website until they have been officially canceled. “If the program has to be closed, we will offer a full refund. But we want our classes to stay open if they can be open.”
McKinnon agreed that the pandemic has brought about challenges for Community Education departments trying to plan for the future.
“From a budget standpoint, the message I gave our team was to start with what we know,” he said. “We started with what we know, and we’ll navigate from that. It’s impossible to figure out what the future will bring with COVID-19. It’s like walking in the woods at night: We may have a flashlight, and we may know the lay of the land. But if we shut off the light or look too far into the future, we will trip and fall.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.