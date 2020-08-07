Forest Lake Area Schools will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
The event will be held at the Community Education building, which is located at 943 9th Avenue SW, which access through Door No. 18.
Participants are asked to schedule an appointment by going to mbc.org/searchdrives and using sponsor code 4905.
Memorial Blood Centers, the sponsor of the drive, said donors can save time by completing a health history questionnaire on the day of the donation. That questionnaire can be found at MBC.org/IDonate. Donors also need to bring an ID to give blood.
For more information, go to MBC.org or call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).
