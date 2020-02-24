Two summers ago, when she was 11, Ella Larson took the American Red Cross babysitting class offered through Forest Lake Community Education. The class covered a number of child safety topics as well as emergency techniques including mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The class was of natural interest to Larson, now 13, because she works as a babysitter in her neighborhood.
One of the emergency techniques she learned was the Heimlich maneuver, the technique of applying forceful manual pressure on a choking person’s diaphragm from behind in order to compress the lungs and expel an object lodged in the person’s windpipe.
It was this technique that rose suddenly to her mind when, during an interval between performances of the school musical at Lakes International Language Academy on Feb. 1, Josie,a fellow student, began choking on a piece of bread.
An unfortunately timed joke delayed the general response to the situation.
“We were eating lunch between shows, and a girl was laughing and talking while she was eating,” Ella said. “Her friends made a joke, ‘Josie, you’re going to start choking.’ And then, she did.”
At first, students thought Josie was only playing along with the banter and pretending to be choking. From across the room, however, Larson realized that the situation was serious.
“Everyone thought she was joking so no one was really helping her,” Ella said. “But I look over and her face is bright red and turning purple.:.
Larson said panic began to set in among the friends who had previously assumed the situation to be a joke. At that time, Ella dashed over to the choking student. She noted that she did not exactly think the technique over or plan to intervene, but simply acted on a combination of instinct and her prior training. When she applied the Heimlich, she was able to force a chunk of bread out of her classmate’s mouth.
“I didn’t really think about it, I just ran to her,” Larson said. “It was just kind of an adrenaline thing. I was a little scared that I might be doing [the Heimlich] wrong, because I didn’t want to hurt her.”
Larson said her friend was upset after the ordeal.
“She was hysterical and crying at first,” Larson said.
However, Josie later offered to thank Ella for her swift action by buying her a cookie. When teachers and students asked Ella how she knew what to do in a choking scenario, Larson was able to report that she learned it through Community Ed.
“What a good reminder to teach our kids these basic skills, because they clearly can be used even by younger kids,” said Ella’s mother, Beth Larson.
Larson is looking to expand her emergency medical knowledge by taking CPR training in the near future.
