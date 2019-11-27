Forest Lake
Turkey trot
The Forest Lake Area Rotary Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Proceeds from the event, which includes a 5k run and a 1-mile fun run, will go to Rangers Supporting Rangers, a program offering food support to students and families in the Forest Lake Area School District with a financial need. Online registration is at ForestLakeRotary.org, and day-of-race registration will be available starting at 8:15 a.m. behind the Forest Lake City Center. The races will start from the City Center at 9 a.m. Registration for costs $25 for adults, and $10 for students.
Bean bag tournament
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a bean bag tournament on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.
Santa photos event
The Forest Lake Masons Lodge, located at 119 8th Ave. SE, will host a free Santa photo opportunity. Refreshments and treats will be served.
Christmas concert
The Silver Harmony Singers will perform a free concert on Friday, Dec. 6th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Forest Lake Senior Center.
‘Church Basement Ladies’
Masquers Theatre Company in Forest Lake will perform “Away in the Basement, a Church Basement Ladies Christmas” for its annual holiday production. Performances will be at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium on Dec. 6-7 and 13-14 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 and 15 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students with ID, and $10 for children ages 3 and older. A pay-what-you-can preview night will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at masquerstheatre.org.
Santa and storytime
Family Pathways in Forest Lake will host a storytime with Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tree lighting celebration
The city of Forest Lake will host its annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday celebration on Dec. 7. This year, the event will begin at the Forest Lake City Center. From 2 to 4 p.m., there will be crafts and activities for children, cookies and snacks, a Christmas movie playing in the background, and Santa on hand for meet and greets and photo opportunities. At 4:15 p.m., the celebration will continue at Lakeside Memorial Park. Holiday songs will be sung by the Children’s Performing Arts and the Forest Lake Area High School choir. A food drive will take place at the event at Lakeside Memorial Park. For anyone who drops off a food item, Vannelli’s will offer a complimentary post-tree lighting warmup meal. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m.
Kids Christmas party
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a kids Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be lunch with elves, a visit from Santa, games, crafts, treats, and a coloring contest.
Veterans fellowship dinner
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a free veterans fellowship dinner on Monday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces Hotel & Casino continues its Laugh Your Ace Off comedy series on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature headliner Josh Alton and co-feature Marz Timms, with host Rick Logan. Tickets are $20 in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/4444513 and $25 at the door.
Craft fair
The Columbus PTO will host a holiday craft fair on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbus Elementary School.
Linwood
Thanksgiving dinner
Linwood Covenant Church will host a free Thanksgiving Day dinner at the church starting at noon on Thanksgiving day. Reservations are suggested, but not required. Call 651-462-3780 for more information or to make a reservation.
Marine on St. croix
Documentary night
The Marine on St. Croix Film Society will host its documentary night at the Marine Community Library on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Filmmaker George Howe will show his film “Decoding the Driftless,” which features the bluffs, rivers, and underground areas of the Driftless Region of Wisconsin. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Wyoming
Holiday card creation event
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a free craft event in which school-aged children can make cards for the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. Kathy Korum will help guide children in the creation of their cards. The library will provide materials. The event is recommended for kids ages 7-12, and registration is required at ecrlib.org. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wyoming Library and East Central Regional Library.
Santa at Meadows
The Wyoming Lions and the Meadows on Fairview are hosting a Santa Day on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m at Meadows on Fairview.
Tree lighting ceremony
Wyoming’s third annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Railroad Park, located on the corner of East Viking Boulevard and U.S. Highway 61. The event will include dance performances by The Dance Factory, with food and refreshments available. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Scandia
Vinterlights Festival
The city of Scandia will host the Vinterlights Festival on Sunday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center. The event will include 30 local vendors for holiday shopping.
Chisago City
Orchestra Christmas concert
The St Croix Valley Orchestra will present a concert of classical and Christmas favorites, including Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride,” and a jazzy rendition of “Swingin’ on a Star.” The program will also feature the premier of “Wood Thrush,” a new composition by orchestra member Seth Matters. The free program will be held on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Point Pleasant Heights/Ecumen.
Stillwater
Holiday open house
The Washington County Historical Society will host its annual holiday open house at the Warden’s House Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will feature local authors and warm treats.
