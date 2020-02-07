Forest Lake
Rotary Club Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its annual winter plunge on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park. Teams are raising money to various local organizations. To donate, visit firstgiving.com/event/forestlakerotary/plunge2020/teams. Registration is available on Friday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at Vannelli’s by the Lake.
Gnome-making event
Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Service will host a gnome-making event at Stella’s on 97 on Feb. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per person, payable to the instructor that evening. Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Service will provide appetizers and soft drinks. Reserve a space by calling Kelly Haus at 651-464-3556 by Feb. 7.
One-woman play
The Forest Lake YMCA will host Therese Samudio for a one-woman performance entitled “Emma’s Graveyard” on Friday, Feb. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. “Emma’s Graveyard” is about a woman who had nine husbands and her own private cemetery in which to bury them. The show includes adult themes, and is not recommended for children. Tickets are $15 for YMCA members and $17 for non-members.
Craft show
At Home Creations will host a spring home craft and gift sale on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Forest Lake VFW. There is no admission fee.
Mini-golf pub crawl
The Forest Lake Legion will host its annual mini-golf pub crawl on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature a mini-golf tournament around area restaurants and pubs, and will include a shuttle bus. The participating pubs are the American Legion, Friar Tuck’s, Don Julio’s, the Forest Lake VFW and Vannelli’s on the Lake. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume, as there is a costume contest featuring a 60s decade theme. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The price is $25 per golfer with teams of four. There will be an awards party at 5 p.m. with music and food. Registration is available at post225.com. There will also be a $50 drawing for early registration, which ends on March 11. All funds raised will go towards Forest Lake’s annual Fourth of July parade and festivities.
Columbus
Snowmobile race
Kids Pro Ice Racing Snowmobile Circuit will host its second race of the season at Frontier Ag & Turf on Feb. 9 from 10 to 4 p.m. Hot laps will take place at 8:30 a.m., and a drivers meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m.
Valentine’s comedy show
Running Aces will continue its Laugh Your Ace Off comedy series with a Valentine’s day special of two shows. Headlining the shows is Mark Poolos, featuring Ellie Hino with host Tommy Bayer. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of event. Dinner reservations can be made by calling 651-925-4577. Doors open at 4:30 for the 6 p.m. show. Dinner guests for the 9 p.m. show can eat in the restaurant before the show and then move to the comedy show space anytime after 8 p.m. to find seating for the show. Attendees must arrive by 7:30 p.m. for the full dinner menu.
Linwood
Ice bocce tournament
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its second annual ice bocce tournament on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Linwood Lake near the boat launch. Ice bocce is a game that is a combination of curling and bocce ball that uses slices of wood on the ice. A tent with food and beverages will be on-site. Teams of four can register for the event at linwoodlake.org for $44 per team.
Marine on St. croix
Oscar party
The Marine Community Library and the Marine Film Society will host its annual Oscar Party on Saturday, Feb. 8. at 7 p.m. The event, which is a fundraiser for the Marine documentary film series, will feature the screenings of the year’s Oscar nominees for short film. It will also include a red carpet for photo opportunities, as well as appetizers and desserts. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.
Read and showshoe
The Washington County Library system will host a snowshoe story strolls event on Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Big Marine Park Reserve. The event will feature snowshoeing with a librarian and reading a book while going through the park. Snowshoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are asked to meet at the boat launch, located at 17495 Manning Trail N.
Speaker
The Marine on St. Croix Community Library will host Mark Mallman for a speaking engagement on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Mallman will speak on, “The Happiness Playlist - How Music Heals.” Mallman worked at MTV and National Public Radio, and will share stories from his book, “The Happiness Playlist” and explain how listening to uplifting songs helped him overcome a period of personal darkness. The event is free.
Scandia
Firemen’s ball
The Scandia Fire Department will host its annual firemen’s ball on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Scandia Community Center. There will be live music and raffle prizes. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Wyoming
Photography exhibit opening
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is hosting its sixth annual photography exhibit, entitled “That’s What Eye Saw” will be on display through Feb. 15.
Student art review
The Forest Lake Ranger art program will host an art review at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. The art review will include artwork from seventh through 12th grade students on display through Feb. 15
Needle crafters club
The Wyoming Area Needle Crafters Club will meet on Feb. 10 and 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library. Attendees will learn new skills, explore library resources, and create hats and shawls to donate. Help will be offered to those new to knitting or crocheting.
Storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a storytime from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Attendees will learn about the alphabet and gain early literacy skills through books, songs and activities. The storytime is recommended for children ages two to five, but all children are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Wyoming Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
Blaine
Woodcarving artistry show
The metro chapter of the Minnesota Wood Carvers Association will host its 54th annual woodcarving artistry show at Northtown Mall located on University Ave. Northeast and County Road 10 in Blaine on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The senior dance at East Bethel Senior/Community Center will take place on Feb. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Music will be provided by Michael Elsenpeter. The cost is $6, which includes lunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.