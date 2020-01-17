Forest Lake
Senior dance
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a senior dance on Jan. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost of $6 includes lunch.
Spaghetti dinner and auction fundraiser
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a spaghetti dinner and silent auction on Jan. 18 from 4 to 9 p.m. The funds raised from the event will go towards the annual Forest Lake Fourth of July celebration.
Veterans dinner
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a free veterans fellowship dinner on Jan. 20 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host blood drives on Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church and on Jan. 23 at the Washington County Government Center from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Anyone who donates blood by Jan. 19 will be entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami.
Brewfest and chili cookoff
The American Legion will host a brewfest and chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. Funds raised from the event will go towards the annual Fourth of July celebration. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple. There will also be prize drawings throughout the event. Anyone wishing to compete in the chili cookoff should register by Jan. 29 by emailing krich12@frontiernet.net; entrants must provide six quarts of chili. A judge will award $50 for first place, and second and third places will receive gift certificates from the Legion.
Rotary Club winter plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its annual winter plunge on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park. Teams are raising money to various local organizations. To donate, visit firstgiving.com/event/forestlakerotary/plunge2020/teams.
Columbus
Snowmobile race
Kids Pro Ice Racing Snowmobile Circuit will host its second race of the season at Frontier Ag & Turf on Feb. 8 from 1 to 9 p.m. Hot laps will be at 11:30 a.m., and a drivers meeting will take place at 12:30 p.m.
Valentine’s comedy show
Running Aces will continue its Laugh Your Ace Off comedy series with a Valentine’s day special of two shows. Headlining the shows is Mark Poolos, featuring Ellie Hino with host Tommy Bayer. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of event. Dinner reservations can be made by calling 651-925-4577. Doors open at 4:30 for the 6 p.m. show. Dinner guests for the 9 p.m. show can eat in the restaurant before the show and then move to the comedy show space anytime after 8 p.m. to find seating for the show. Attendees must arrive by 7:30 p.m. for the full dinner menu.
Linwood
Ice bocce tournament
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its second annual ice bocce tournament on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Linwood Lake near the boat launch. Ice bocce is a game that is a combination of curling and bocce ball that uses slices of wood on the ice. A tent with food and beverages will be on-site. Teams of four can register for the event at linwoodlake.org for $44 per person.
Marine on St. croix
Birthday party
The Marine Community Library will host a birthday party to celebrate its eighth birthday as a library on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. The evening will consist of storytelling and poetry by local writer Laurie Allmann. Cake will be served at the free event.
Oscar party
The Marine Community Library and the Marine Film Society will host its annual Oscar Party on Saturday, Feb. 8. at 7 p.m. The event, which is a fundraiser for the Marine documentary film series, will feature the screenings of the year’s Oscar nominees for short film. It will also include a red carpet for photo opportunities, as well as appetizers and desserts. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.
Wyoming
Wild game feed
Maranatha Church will host a men’s wild game dinner and expo on Friday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. There will be door prizes, a combat archery activity, wild game meals, speaking by Pastor Mike Haseltine, and a feature presentation by world champion game caller and blogger for bowhunting.com Brodie Swisher. There will also be certified scoring available to have a rack measured. Open to all men ages 12 and up. Tickets are $15, available to purchase in-person at the church or at store.realchurch.org/product-category/game-dinner-2.
Photography exhibit opening
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will host its sixth annual photography exhibit, entitled “That’s What Eye Saw.” The exhibit opening will be on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts and will be on display until Feb. 15.
Scandia
Vinterfest
The annual Vinterfest event will be held at the Scandia Community Center on Jan. 25, beginning at 7 a.m. The Minnesotan Cup hockey tournament will take place throughout the day beginning at 7 a.m. The Scandia-Marine Lions will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A kubb tournament will take place at 10 a.m. The Pleasant Valley Cloggers and Smashin’ Toe competition team will perform from 11 to 11:45 a.m. A snow sculpture contest will take place from noon to 1 p.m., with an awards presentation to follow. Registration for the contest will be half hour prior to the contest. The enchanted frozen sisters will be greeting attendees in the heritage room from 1:20 to 2:15 p.m. The Asylum Theatre will present “Beaivi and the Reindeer” from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. A chili contest will be held at Elim Lutheran Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Fireworks will be held at 7 p.m. Attendees should gather around the community center. A free movie will be shown at the community center at 7:30 p.m. Games, sledding and crafts will be available throughout the day.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The senior dance at East Bethel Senior/Community Center will take place on Feb. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Music will be provided by Michael Elsenpeter. The cost is $6, which includes lunch.
