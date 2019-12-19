Forest Lake
Variety show
Maranatha Church will host its annual Maranatha’s Got Talent variety show on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Holiday tea and raffle fundraiser
The NLA Music Department and Robotics program will host a holiday event on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Upper School lunch room. This event will include music by the 9-12 jazz band, orchestra, and show choir, and small group performances by various NLA students. There will also be a robotics club-sponsored raffle, including a Kirk Cousins signed jersey.
Theater showcase
Lakes International Language Academy will host a theater showcase on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the lower school gymnasium. The evening will include entertainment in song and dance of hits from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Seussical.” Funds raised go towards the performing arts center.
Light run
Forest Lake Moms on the Run will host a light walk/run on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The run will go for roughly half an hour. All are welcome to attend the event. Runners are encouraged to bring a food item to donate to the food shelf, dress in ugly sweaters and battery-operated lights (or reflective gear for safety) and should meet at Lakeside Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Friday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Culver’s, and on Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Forest Lake City Center from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Santa and goodies
Community Helping Hand will host a Santa greeting at the store on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cookies will also be available.
Christmas party
The Forest Lake American Legion will host an adult Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event will include an ugly sweater contest with prizes, a misfit Christmas gift exchange, and music by Bugsy the DJ.
Ice cream social
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a free ice cream social with free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 Day.
Wild game feed
Maranatha Church will host a men’s wild game dinner and expo on Friday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. There will be door prizes, including three guns, a combat archery activity, wild game meals, speaking by Pastor Mike Haseltine, and a feature presentation by world champion game caller and blogger for bowhunting.com Brodie Swisher. There will also be certified scoring available to have a rack measured. Open to all men ages 12 and up. Tickets are $15, available to purchase in-person at the church or at
store.realchurch.org/product-category/game-dinner-2.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Jan. 23 at the Washington County Government Center, located at 19955 Forest Road N., from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Veterans dinner
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a free veterans fellowship dinner on Jan. 20 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Columbus
NYE party
Running Aces will host its annual New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The event will feature music by Jake Nelson, The Farmers Daughters, Tiger Ries and line dance team Black Road Kickers. There is no cover charge for the event. There will be free champagne toasts at midnight, and giveaways.
Snowmobile race
Kids Pro Ice Racing Snowmobile Circuit will host its second race of the season at Frontier Ag & Turf on Jan. 4 from 1 to 9 p.m. Hot laps will be at 11:30 a.m., and a drivers meeting will take place at 12:30 p.m. Green flags begin at 1 p.m.
Marine on St. croix
Documentary
The Marine Film Society will host its documentary night with a screening of “The Interpreters” on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Marine Village Hall.
Birthday party
The Marine Community Library will host a birthday party to celebrate its eighth birthday as a library on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. The evening will consist of story-telling and poetry by local writer Laurie Allmann. Cake will be served at the free event.
Wyoming
Pancake drive
The Wyoming Fire Department will host a pancake drive fundraiser at Meadows on Fairview from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. All proceeds will go to purchase new fire equipment and for special projects. Breakfast is $3.
Center city
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Jan. 15 at the Chisago County Government Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lino Lakes
Winter solstice celebration
The Wargo Nature Center will host a winter solstice campfire celebration on Dec. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will include a teaching of the history and traditions of the winter solstice and a celebration with a silent night hike, campfire, and songs. Mulled cider will be available, as well. Pre-registration of $5 per person is required at anokacountyparks.com.
Winter recreation sampler
The Wargo Nature Center will host a recreation sampler for the winter season on Dec. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will feature a variety of activities, including kick sledding and snowshoeing, and will also include tips on how to dress for cold weather. The event is open to all ages. Pre-registration is required at anokacountyparks.com. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children.
