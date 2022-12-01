Forest Lake
Wood carvers club
The Lakes Area Wood Carvers will host its annual Christmas party at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Members will display their woodwork at the party and bring desserts to share. Individuals interested in woodcarving are welcome.
Hometown Holiday
The City of Forest Lake will host its annual Hometown Holiday event from 12:30 to to 3:30 p.m. at the city center, with the tree lighting ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a Santa photo opportunity, movie and holiday activities available at the city center before the tree lighting ceremony. The tree, located at the roundabout near Lakeside Memorial Park, will be lit at 5 p.m. following a musical performance from the high school choir, and a dance performance from Dance Tech dancers. Attendees can bring non-perishable food or toys for donation.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a Belgian waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Lone Oak Grill. Tickets are $8 per person in advance and can be purchased from Lakes Floral, Rapid Press, Collins Law Office; Tickets are $9 per person at the door. Santa Claus will be there to take photos with attendees.
Big prize Bingo
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a big prize Bingo at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is $26 per person, and attendees must be 18 years or older to play. There will be seven $200 cash prizes, five $300 cash prizes and two $500 cash prizes. More information can be found online at post225.com/#dues.
Pancake breakfast
The St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Admission is a freewill offering and will be given to the parish seminarians. Santa Claus will be there for photos.
Painting class
Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education will host a paint along evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The instructor will guide the class of adults how to create the 16”x20” painting. Admission is $35 per person. There is a $5 supply fee that will be payable to the instructor. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/3ajmtjrs.
Christmas concert
The Community Co. will host a Christmas concert featuring Jordan Smith, the 2015 winner of The Voice, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at Lakes International Language Academy’s upper campus. Tickets are $31 per person and can be purchased online at thecommunityco.church/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The headlining comedian is Michael Thorne, featuring Trevor Anderson. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 on the day of the show. There is no dinner and show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
New Year’s comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The headlining comedian is Mike Brody, featuring Sherlonda Sharp. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Craft fair
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Linwood Senior Center. There will be a holiday craft station set up for children to make cards for local seniors at senior living homes in the area.
Wyoming
Tree lighting
The City of Wyoming will host its annual tree lighting ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Railroad Park. There will be light displays, fire pits, a Santa meet and greet, and performances by area dancers.
Tree lighting
The Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization will host a “Love Lights” tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wyoming. The organizers will read a list of individuals who are being honored at the lighting.
Scandia
Winter concert
The Unexpected Company Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Elim Lutheran Church. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at ucchorale.org/current-season.
Santa breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a Santa Claus breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be eggs, sausage and potato cakes served. Santa will be available to take photos. Attendees should bring non-perishable food, eyeglasses or hearing aids to donate.
Lucia Dagen
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its annual Lucia Dagen prayer services at 6 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 to mark the start of the Christmas season.
Coffee gathering
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host Annie’s Coffee Parties from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. There will be three courses of bread, fruit cakes and Swedish Jul cookies accompanying the coffee. Swedish Jul stories will be shared between the courses. Registration is $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration can be done by calling 651-433-5053.
Lake Elmo
Full-moon hike
Washington County Parks will host a full moon hike from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. Hikers can expect a three-mile hike around Eagle Point Lake in December weather and should dress accordingly. Attendees will meet at the Eagle Point Trailhead. Admission is a $7 park entry permit if the hiker does not have an annual park pass.
Lindstrom
Holiday craft fair
There will be a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Linstrom Community Center. Christmas-themed goods and crafts will be sold at the fair. The local Boy Scouts will be selling wreaths, garland and baked goods. Admission is free.
St. Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its Miracle at Big Rock holiday light display every night from now until Sunday, Jan. 1. Mondays and Tuesdays are drivethrough nights only from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays are walk-through tours from 4 to 9 p.m., with Friday and Saturday open for walk-through tours from 4 to 10 p.m. More information and tickets can be purchased online at miracleatbigrock.com.
