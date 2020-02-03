Proposed bills address gun laws
The Minnesota Senate Public Safety and Judiciary Committee gathered in Hibbing for a hearing on proposed legislation to help prevent violent crimes across the state. District 34 Sen. Warren Limmer, chair of the committee, explained the purpose of the hearing was to hear both Republican and Democrat proposals, and from the citizens of greater Minnesota who may not be able to travel to the capitol to participate.
“Often these issues are heard in the metropolitan area by people from that area,” Limmer said. “But anything the legislature passes affects the entire state, so folks in rural parts of Minnesota are going to have to live under these laws too.”
A recent increase in crime, specifically in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area, has left citizens asking what more can be done to prevent criminal activity and protect themselves. Homicides in St. Paul doubled from 2018 to 2019. A recent report from the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission documented a 100% increase - from 234 offenders in 2010 to 468 in 2018 - of “possession of a firearm by a felon convicted of a crime of violence.” Media reports on crimes in the urban core and violent outbursts on public transit were part of the motivation to further explore what laws may already be on the books at a previous committee hearing in December.
The committee then moved on to review bills known as universal background checks and red flag laws. Testifiers opposed to the measures highlighted the burdens placed on greater Minnesotans and minorities with having to locate a federal firearms license holder to complete a background check and the cost of having to pay for it. They also shared concerns that red flag laws violate due process and would lead to false reports motivated by revenge or retribution.
Gun rights supporters were pleased to hear more about proposed legislation from District 32 Sen. Mark Koran, District 17 Sen. Andrew Lang, and District 10 Sen. Carrie Ruud, to expand the rights of lawful gun owners in Minnesota. Koran and Lang both presented a bill to provide permit-less carry, allowing any citizen who is eligible to own a gun, the right to carry a gun.
The final bill of the hearing was presented by District 44 Sen. Paul Anderson.
“The only way we’re going to successfully curb gun violence is by working together, in our common interests, using common sense, and in a bipartisan way,” Anderson said. He proposed his bill which would increase penalties for those who illegally transfer firearms to an ineligible person.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said after the hearing, “The informational hearing during legislative interim meant there were no votes on any of the bills. The legislature will return to session on Feb. 11.
