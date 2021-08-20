The Forest Lake Brewers earned the third seed from Class B Section 4 with – what else? – a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over St. Michael at Castle Field in Anoka on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The Brewers, Forest Lake’s Town Ball team, have become masters of the late rally in recent weeks. So there was no panic when the Saints used a first-inning home run and a run in the top of the fifth to take a 2-0 lead.
“We kept playing, and our pitching kept us close until the offense scored some runs – that’s been the story the past few weeks,” Brewers manager Adam Gallatin said. “Our pitching has been very good, and if we can keep limiting teams to 2-3 runs, we will have some success.”
The Brewers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, a rally that started when Dave Gauerke, who had three hits in the contest, led off with a single. Luke Wallner, who had entered the game as a pitcher in the top of the inning, was called to sacrifice Gauerke to second; after failing on two bunt attempts, Wallner instead lined a hit down the first-base line.
Both Gauerke and Wallner eventually scored thanks to a passed ball and a groundout.
In the seventh the Brewers took the lead for good when Brandon Rogers singled home Gauerke, and Forest Lake added an insurance run in the eighth when Gauerke singled to drive in Sean Graff.
“We didn’t hit the ball very well, but we had a bunch of singles and used a walk and a passed ball to score some runs,” Gallatin said. “We had to grind out some runs, and since state tournament games are close, this helps us prepare for that.”
That was enough offense to win thanks to starter Cam Kline, who allowed just two hits and two runs in 4.2 innings while striking out eight, and Wallner, who surrendered just two hits and one unearned run while fanning four.
In the ninth a pair of Forest Lake errors produced a run for St. Michael while moving the tying run to second, but Wallner got a game-ending groundout to preserve the win.
“I was nervous – I was really happy we scored that run in the top of the ninth,” Gallatin said. “Hopefully we got those errors out of our system. But Luke kept getting ground balls, and we got out of it.”
Forest Lake will open play in the Class B state tournament against the Rochester Royals in a contest that will be played in Hamburg, Minnesota, on Sunday, Aug. 22, starting at 1:30 p.m.
