City plans for fixing council chamber acoustics
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is hosting its annual Bike MS: MS 150, a bike ride to fight against multiple sclerosis. The proposed route will have riders travel across the north metro on June 12. and will be coming through the city of Columbus.
The City Council was asked if they would be willing to let the route have a rest stop in the city hall’s parking lot. The rest stop would allow the riders a spot to refresh during the 150-mile ride.
The proposed route would have riders start at the Blaine Sports Complex and work their way north to Columbus, before moving into Forest Lake and then south into Stillwater. Once in Columbus, the route would take riders on Howard Lake Drive and Eleventh Street in order to get to the Hardwood Creek Regional Trail.
The ride is expected to have at least a thousand riders, but there should be no issues with the process for riders coming into the city and heading out, according to City Attorney Bill Griffith.
“When they go through a rest stop, you know they are very well organized, they’re set up, and then they kind of pick up and move on. So once the stragglers are through, you’re done,” Griffith said.
City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko created a worksheet of different problems that could arise from having the race stop in Columbus. The council went over the worksheet, and of the questions, Griffith acknowledged that the council should make sure the organization has insurance in case something were to happen to a rider at the rest stop or while in the city.
Griffith will be verifying the organization’s insurance to make sure the city is not liable if anything were to happen.
“I know they provide emergency medical, but it would be a fair question ‘If someone had a heart attack on your site, who’s going to respond and how quickly,’” Griffith said.
Mursko also wants the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to provide a diagram of how the rest stop will be set up.
The question of notifying those who live on Howard Lake Drive was also brought up. The possibility of having the National Multiple Sclerosis Society send a notification to those who live on the stretch was mentioned, but the ride organizers are known for putting up signage before the race in order to let residents know.
The council voted unanimously to let the organization use their facilities for a rest stop and to come through the city, so long as the conditions they discussed are met. They will also continue to discuss with them a plan to notify residents about the ride.
Council Chamber acoustics
The Columbus City Council will be looking to fix the acoustics in its council chambers. The chambers were originally having issues with the air conditioner making too much noise, which was causing issues during council meetings and was fixed.
However, now that there is less noise in the chambers, there is an echo that comes through over the phone.
Mursko received a quote of $8,256.75 from EMI Audio. The quote was for installing acoustic panels to help with the echo inside the chamber. This would allow them to use the chamber during meetings, digital or in-person.
“My recommendation is we have it done because at this point whether you are just verbally talking, it’s going to echo in the back of the room, through the regular microphones or whether we have video conferencing, it’s still going to echo in the back of the room,” Mursko said. “They’re still going to have a hard time hearing without the [acoustic] panels on the wall.”
Council member Rob Busch discussed the possibility of having more companies give quotes on the project to make sure that they are not overpaying for the work that needs to be done in the council chambers.
“I worked in the field as a carpenter and did quite a bit of install with this, the labor price alone is looking high,” Busch said. “Likely because they are a third party.”
Busch is willing to get other companies to quote the cost of the work and council member Sue Wagamon agreed that more quotes would be best.
The council approved a motion to accept additional quotes from qualified contractors.
The council ended their meeting by conducting a closed session to discuss the sale of land within the city.
