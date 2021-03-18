City receives first design for new website
A survey will be in resident’s emails and online soon to help determine the future of the Columbus City Park, located on the corner of Kettle River Boulevard Northeast and Notre Dame Street Northeast.
The survey will ask residents how they use the park, what they would like to see done in the park, and the importance of park board goals, as well as other questions.
“We got some good ideas and it will be interesting to see what the people want, so I am anxious to bring that back,” said Mark Daly, chairman of the Columbus Park Board.
Daly gave an update on the survey and asked for approval on sending it out to the residents of Columbus, during the March 10 Columbus City Council meeting.
Council Member Shelly Logren asked Daly about the possibility of adding a water fountain to the park, as she recalled residents being interested in having it added when she went door to door two years ago. Daly said there was some concern about the cost, but he is not ruling the idea out; the park board has just not had a discussion on the topic but added it to its agenda for the its next meeting.
“We never even thought about it, so this is good to hear from other people,” Daly said. “Some things we never think about that we need to hear about.”
The City Council unanimously approved sending the survey. Public communications coordinator Jessica Hughes said that they will begin sending the survey out immediately.
Recycling flyers
The Columbus City Council approved the recycling flyer that was discussed at its last meeting. The approval to send the flyer out to residents was made unanimously.
Logren previously had concerns about how the flyer instructed residents to recycle different materials. The flyer not only informs residents of the recycling events that the city will be hosting throughout the calendar year, but also gives guidance as to what can and cannot be recycled.
During the last meeting, Logren had questioned what the document was showing residents could and could not recycle, stating that she had received different guidance through the trash company she uses and didn’t want the city’s flyer to complicate things more for residents.
However, the county has guided them to use the images and recommendations for recycling that are on the flyer, according to City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko. It is also important to note that what can be recycled changes from provider to provider.
“My carrier does recycle more than some of the others, so I was satisfied with the fact that it says just ‘contact your carrier,’” Logren said.
New website update
During the fall of 2020, the Columbus City Council members decided that they were going to revamp and redesign the city’s website through GovOffice, a company that specializes in creating websites for local governments.
Hughes shared briefly that the first design for the city’s new website is almost completed and that they will be having a focus group look over the website in order to have the first revisions back and make any necessary changes.
Logren was the one council member, of those who received access, that was able to view the website.
“I’m just excited for the whole redesign. It’s gonna look good,” Hughes said.
