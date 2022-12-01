The Columbus moratorium on residential zone businesses, previously approved in a 3-2 vote on Nov. 10, 2021, is set to expire Tuesday, Dec. 6, with no new ordinance in place.  The 12-month moratorium paused residents from submitting applications to apply for a permit to run a business out of their home while the ordinance was reviewed. As it lifts with no ordinance amendments approved, public communication coordinator Connor Keith said the rules under the unstudied ordinance will fall back into place. 

“The old rules will still be in effect, or, I guess, be put back into effect,” he said. 

