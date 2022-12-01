The Columbus moratorium on residential zone businesses, previously approved in a 3-2 vote on Nov. 10, 2021, is set to expire Tuesday, Dec. 6, with no new ordinance in place. The 12-month moratorium paused residents from submitting applications to apply for a permit to run a business out of their home while the ordinance was reviewed. As it lifts with no ordinance amendments approved, public communication coordinator Connor Keith said the rules under the unstudied ordinance will fall back into place.
“The old rules will still be in effect, or, I guess, be put back into effect,” he said.
He added that applicants who apply in the in-between period – after the moratorium is lifted but before a potential new ordinance is approved – will follow the regulations of the ordinance in place at the time of the application submittal.
Throughout the past year, the planning commission and city staff drafted an amended ordinance, which was sent to the council a few months ago for final discussions and approval. Yet, despite numerous discussions since early fall, the council has not approved an amended residential zone business ordinance of the types of allowed businesses and under what measures will they be allowed. The city did not meet standards that could have allowed them to extend the moratorium beyond Tuesday, Dec. 6.
In recent discussions about what might be included in the new ordinance, council and planning commissioners have debated what kinds of business might be allowed, and the definition of “invisibility” has been a key topic related to that discussion, and if and how it is possible for the city staff to verify a business is invisible by means of sight, scent or noise.
Despite the expiration Keith says the council plans to continue working toward possibly approving an updated residential zone business ordinance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.